Orban says Trump is 'the only serious chance' for peace in Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that former US President Donald Trump is allegedly the "only serious chance" for peace in Ukraine if he becomes President again. Orban said this at a diplomatic forum in Antalya, reports UNN citing Mandiner.

Details

Orban confirmed that he will meet next week in Florida with Trump, whom he said he respects very much.

"If he (Trump - ed.) had been president when the war in Ukraine broke out, there would be no war today, and the only serious chance for peace is if he becomes president again," Orban said.

Orban also said Americans should decide who will be the next president, but from Hungary's and the world's point of view, the return of Donald Trump would be, he said, more favorable.

Orban argues that in a full-scale war, time "works for Russia.

In addition, Orban recommended psychotherapy for those who call him Putin's dog.

Supplement

It was previously reportedthat former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to host Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in March, a move likely to increase anxiety among U.S. allies over the prospect of the former U.S. president returning to power.