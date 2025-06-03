In Georgia, it is proposed to return the "nationality" column to documents
Kyiv • UNN
An initiative has been submitted to the Georgian Parliament to return the "nationality" column and the father's name to the documents. The author believes that this is necessary in order not to lose "Georgianness".
An initiative has been submitted to the Parliament of Georgia to return the "nationality" and father's name (patronymic) columns to the identity card, passport, and civil status certificates, UNN reports, citing Georgian News.
This is necessary to prevent the final disappearance of the "Georgianness" of our origin
It is not yet clear whether this idea will be implemented. The Bureau of Parliament instructed the Committee on Legal Issues to consider the proposal.
