In Georgia, it is proposed to return the "nationality" column to documents

An initiative has been submitted to the Parliament of Georgia to return the "nationality" and father's name (patronymic) columns to the identity card, passport, and civil status certificates, UNN reports, citing Georgian News.

This is necessary to prevent the final disappearance of the "Georgianness" of our origin - writes the author of the initiative, citizen Lela Kavtaradze.

It is not yet clear whether this idea will be implemented. The Bureau of Parliament instructed the Committee on Legal Issues to consider the proposal.

