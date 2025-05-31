Russia may use the destabilization in Georgia for its own interests, which may be caused by the West's attempts to change the government in the country. This was stated by the President of Georgia, Mikhail Kavelashvili, in an interview with the newspaper El Mundo, reports UNN.

What approach will be beneficial for Russia in this case? They [the West] are trying hard to forcibly change the government here and destabilize the country. But those who seek to destabilize Georgia should understand: it is Russia that will be able to take advantage of this destabilization. The Russian army is forty kilometers from here - Kavelashvili said, talking to a journalist at the presidential residence in the center of Tbilisi.

He claims that the West's pressure on the Georgian leadership allegedly began after the refusal to join the war in Ukraine and Russia, send weapons to Kyiv or impose full-scale sanctions against Russia. Kavelashvili called the accusations of "Georgian Dream" in connection with Russia, which have become increasingly frequent against this background, to be speculation.

Russia could regard this as our participation in the war and respond militarily. In this case, who would be responsible, who would help us? (...) We have already had three wars with Russia - he said.

Commenting on Moscow's desire to restore diplomatic relations with Georgia, Kavelashvili said that the issue of the occupied Abkhazia and South Ossetia remains a fundamental issue here: "We must emphasize that for this reason we do not have diplomatic relations with Russia, and this is a matter of principle. Obviously, we will change our attitude towards Moscow for the better if it changes its policy. There is nothing to hide here."

He called Russia the aggressor and Ukraine the victim, adding that Georgia "sees the imperial aspirations" of Moscow, but does not know "how to resist" and, obviously, never believed in Kyiv's victory: "Listen, Russia is a nuclear power. It was a lie when someone said that Russia could fall so easily."

Add

According to "Georgia News", "Georgian Dream" has been talking about attempts to involve Georgia in the war for the fourth year. They even came up with a corresponding theory about the "party of global war", which included everyone who criticized Tbilisi's policy towards Russia or Ukraine, as well as internal issues - for example, the lack of judicial reform.

Repeatedly, the theses of "Georgian Dream" completely coincided with Russian propaganda.