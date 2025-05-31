$41.530.00
46.800.00
ukenru
Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°
12:42 PM • 1984 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 17600 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 58059 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 104371 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 107410 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 100289 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 154355 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 137021 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 63942 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 35329 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
30%
750mm
Popular news

Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia region with KABs: 9-year-old girl killed

May 31, 03:26 AM • 35255 views

Russia holds a missile carrier in the Mediterranean Sea - Navy

May 31, 03:39 AM • 14263 views

Warm and mostly without precipitation: what weather will please Ukrainians on the last day of spring

May 31, 03:59 AM • 10733 views

Russian attack on Kherson: a 66-year-old man died

May 31, 04:44 AM • 17025 views

Defense forces captured 10 occupiers in the Kursk direction

08:41 AM • 2838 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 94210 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 115278 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 125088 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 154355 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 137021 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Hakan Fidan

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 46084 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 81304 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 69251 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 143452 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 134349 views
Actual

Truth Social

The Guardian

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

Kh-59

The President of Georgia stated that the West is trying to "forcefully change the government" in his country, and Russia may win

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

The President of Georgia stated that the West's attempts to change the government could lead to destabilization, which Russia will take advantage of. The pressure began after Tbilisi refused to enter the war and impose sanctions.

The President of Georgia stated that the West is trying to "forcefully change the government" in his country, and Russia may win

Russia may use the destabilization in Georgia for its own interests, which may be caused by the West's attempts to change the government in the country. This was stated by the President of Georgia, Mikhail Kavelashvili, in an interview with the newspaper El Mundo, reports UNN.

What approach will be beneficial for Russia in this case? They [the West] are trying hard to forcibly change the government here and destabilize the country. But those who seek to destabilize Georgia should understand: it is Russia that will be able to take advantage of this destabilization. The Russian army is forty kilometers from here 

- Kavelashvili said, talking to a journalist at the presidential residence in the center of Tbilisi.

He claims that the West's pressure on the Georgian leadership allegedly began after the refusal to join the war in Ukraine and Russia, send weapons to Kyiv or impose full-scale sanctions against Russia. Kavelashvili called the accusations of "Georgian Dream" in connection with Russia, which have become increasingly frequent against this background, to be speculation.

Russia could regard this as our participation in the war and respond militarily. In this case, who would be responsible, who would help us? (...) We have already had three wars with Russia 

- he said.

Commenting on Moscow's desire to restore diplomatic relations with Georgia, Kavelashvili said that the issue of the occupied Abkhazia and South Ossetia remains a fundamental issue here: "We must emphasize that for this reason we do not have diplomatic relations with Russia, and this is a matter of principle. Obviously, we will change our attitude towards Moscow for the better if it changes its policy. There is nothing to hide here."

He called Russia the aggressor and Ukraine the victim, adding that Georgia "sees the imperial aspirations" of Moscow, but does not know "how to resist" and, obviously, never believed in Kyiv's victory: "Listen, Russia is a nuclear power. It was a lie when someone said that Russia could fall so easily."

Add

According to "Georgia News", "Georgian Dream" has been talking about attempts to involve Georgia in the war for the fourth year. They even came up with a corresponding theory about the "party of global war", which included everyone who criticized Tbilisi's policy towards Russia or Ukraine, as well as internal issues - for example, the lack of judicial reform.

Repeatedly, the theses of "Georgian Dream" completely coincided with Russian propaganda.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Georgian Dream
Tbilisi
Ukraine
Georgia
Brent
$62.80
Bitcoin
$103,414.80
S&P 500
$5,897.76
Tesla
$350.00
Газ TTF
$34.23
Золото
$3,319.01
Ethereum
$2,520.31