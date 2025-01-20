Inauguration Day: Trumps and Vances attend church service

US President-elect Donald Trump and future First Lady Melania Trump attend a traditional prayer service at St. John's Episcopal Church near the White House, along with Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, CNN reports , UNN writes.

Prior to that, President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump left Blair House, also known as the Presidential Guest House and the official residence in Washington, DC, near the White House, to attend a service at St. John's Church.

Afterward, Trump is expected to meet with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House before the new president is sworn in at the US Capitol.

The modern tradition of attending an inauguration service began with Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933. Most often, the service was held at St. John's Episcopal Church near the White House, but President Joe Biden visited St. Matthew's Cathedral on the morning of his inauguration in 2021.

