"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Inauguration Day: Trumps and Vances attend church service

Inauguration Day: Trumps and Vances attend church service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22277 views

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife attend a service at St. John's Church before his inauguration. After the service, the Trumps are scheduled to meet with current President Biden and the First Lady at the White House.

US President-elect Donald Trump and future First Lady Melania Trump attend a traditional prayer service at St. John's Episcopal Church near the White House, along with Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, CNN reports , UNN writes.

Details

Prior to that, President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump left Blair House, also known as the Presidential Guest House and the official residence in Washington, DC, near the White House, to attend a service at St. John's Church.

Afterward, Trump is expected to meet with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House before the new president is sworn in at the US Capitol.

The modern tradition of attending an inauguration service began with Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933. Most often, the service was held at St. John's Episcopal Church near the White House, but President Joe Biden visited St. Matthew's Cathedral on the morning of his inauguration in 2021.

Trump's inauguration schedule: what awaits Americans on January 2020.01.25, 10:58 • 37592 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
j-d-vensJ. D. Vance
white-houseWhite House
jill-bidenJill Biden
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden

Contact us about advertising