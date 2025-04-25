Pope Francis' coffin will be sealed in a closed ceremony: details

The process of sealing Pope Francis's coffin will begin behind closed doors at St. Peter's Basilica, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

According to the publication, a ceremony will be held in the cathedral, where everything is "very beautifully planned."

Cardinals will come to the center of St. Peter's Basilica and stand along the altar of confession.

The process of closing the coffin follows a very clear set of steps.

A white cloth will be thrown over the pontiff's face so that the world will no longer see him, and a bag of medals and coins from his reign as Pope will be placed in the coffin.

A report on his papacy will also be read aloud, placed in a tube, and placed in the coffin.

Then they will close the zinc lid of the coffin, and it will literally have to be sealed.

