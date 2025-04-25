Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, may not go to the Vatican for the funeral of Pope Francis, but Ukraine will then be represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, and the First Lady, Olena Zelenska, reports UNN.

It is important for us that Ukraine is present, not only because of good relations with the Vatican, and for the Vatican's assistance in returning Ukrainian children and exchanging prisoners. Also to express words of condolence and gratitude to the Vatican. We greatly respect our relations with the Prime Minister of Italy. We respect that they are exactly like this: friendly and partnership. If I don't have time, Ukraine will be represented at a worthy level. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the First Lady will be present there - Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine noted that it is important for him to be in Kyiv.

I have several military meetings. The open part is the air defense system. Our contracts for these systems. How everyone worked it out. I have already held a series of meetings, there will be more meetings, there will be a Staff meeting and there are several closed questions regarding this strike and regarding the corresponding steps of Ukraine. I don't know how long it will last, therefore, if I have time, I will definitely be present, because it is important for Ukraine - Zelenskyy added.

We remind you

Ukraine proposes holding a summit in Rome on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis.