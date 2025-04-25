$41.690.02
Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine
04:43 PM • 3566 views

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 18102 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 32506 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 39360 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 33404 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 38639 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 74767 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 57148 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 90842 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 87233 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3234 views

Ukraine may be represented at the funeral of the Pope by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the First Lady, if Zelenskyy does not have time. The President noted the importance of his presence in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, may not go to the Vatican for the funeral of Pope Francis, but Ukraine will then be represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, and the First Lady, Olena Zelenska, reports UNN.

It is important for us that Ukraine is present, not only because of good relations with the Vatican, and for the Vatican's assistance in returning Ukrainian children and exchanging prisoners. Also to express words of condolence and gratitude to the Vatican. We greatly respect our relations with the Prime Minister of Italy. We respect that they are exactly like this: friendly and partnership. If I don't have time, Ukraine will be represented at a worthy level. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the First Lady will be present there 

- Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine noted that it is important for him to be in Kyiv.

I have several military meetings. The open part is the air defense system. Our contracts for these systems. How everyone worked it out. I have already held a series of meetings, there will be more meetings, there will be a Staff meeting and there are several closed questions regarding this strike and regarding the corresponding steps of Ukraine. I don't know how long it will last, therefore, if I have time, I will definitely be present, because it is important for Ukraine 

- Zelenskyy added.

We remind you

Ukraine proposes holding a summit in Rome on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Andrii Sybiha
Pope Francis
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Vatican City
Olena Zelenska
Kyiv
