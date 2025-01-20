Trump's inauguration schedule: what awaits Americans on January 20

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 119199 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 111439 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 119433 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 121183 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 149484 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106879 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 148387 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104050 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113657 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117070 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 104637 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 131757 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 102170 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 108016 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 105531 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 119200 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 149484 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 148387 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 178169 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 167655 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 105531 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 108016 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 131757 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 127802 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 145552 views
Actual
Trump's inauguration schedule: what awaits Americans on January 20

Trump's inauguration schedule: what awaits Americans on January 20

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37593 views

The Joint Committee of Congress has released a detailed schedule for Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025. The ceremony will include an oath of office, a parade, and performances by famous artists.

On January 20, US President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated. After he takes the oath, his second term in the White House will officially begin.

This was reported by CBS news, UNN and UNN.

Details

The inauguration ceremony marks the transfer of power from the Joe Biden administration to the Donald Trump administration. According to the 20th Amendment of the US Constitution, the powers of the current president expire at noon, after which the newly elected president takes the oath of office. The theme of this year's inauguration was “Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise.

The event is being organized by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies under the chairmanship of Senator Amy Klobuchar. The program of the ceremony includes:

  • a march to the Capitol;
  • the vice president's swearing-in ceremony;
  • Presidential swearing-in ceremony;
  • inaugural speech;
  • honorable departure of the outgoing president and vice president;
  • a signing ceremony during which the new president signs nominations, memoranda, proclamations, or decrees;
  • inaugural dinner;
  • review, during which the president and vice president check the formation of troops;
  • the Presidential Parade, which will be held at the Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, D.C. due to cold weather.

Where can I watch the ceremony?

The Ukrainian-language broadcast will be available on the Voice of America YouTube channel from 17:30 to 21:00 Kyiv time. 

How long will the event last

The exact duration of the inauguration ceremony is not defined; the ceremony itself lasted about an hour when Mr. Trump was sworn in in 2017 and Mr. Biden took office in 2021.

Schedule of the inauguration

According to the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, the inauguration ceremony will begin with a musical prelude performed by the combined choirs of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the US Marine Corps Band “The President's Own.

Support Group member Amy Klobuchar will call the meeting to order, and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, and the Rev. Franklin Graham will offer prayers. Christopher Macchio, an opera singer who is called the American tenor, will sing “O America!” 

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will then swear in Vice President J.D. Vance. Country singer Carrie Underwood, the Armed Forces Choir and the U.S. Naval Academy Choir will perform “America the Beautiful.” After their performance, Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath of office.

The Naval Academy's choral group will again perform the “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” and then Trump will deliver his inaugural address. The ceremony will conclude with a blessing from Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University; Imam Husham Al-Husayni of the Kerbel Islamic Education Center; Pastor Lorenzo Sewell of Church 180 in Detroit; and the Rev. Father Frank Mann of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, as well as the national anthem performed by Machio. 

Recall

Donald Trump's daughter chose an exclusive off-the-shoulder dress decorated with crystals and pearls. At an evening at the National Building Museum, she talked with Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

Trump announces 'historic' actions to resolve crises in the US from day one20.01.25, 09:26 • 29383 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
united-states-marine-corpsUnited States Marine Corps
supreme-court-of-the-united-statesSupreme Court of the United States
jeff-bezosJeff Bezos
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising