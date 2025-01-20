Trump's inauguration schedule: what awaits Americans on January 20

On January 20, US President-elect Donald Trump will be inaugurated. After he takes the oath, his second term in the White House will officially begin.

Details

The inauguration ceremony marks the transfer of power from the Joe Biden administration to the Donald Trump administration. According to the 20th Amendment of the US Constitution, the powers of the current president expire at noon, after which the newly elected president takes the oath of office. The theme of this year's inauguration was “Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise.

The event is being organized by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies under the chairmanship of Senator Amy Klobuchar. The program of the ceremony includes:

a march to the Capitol;

the vice president's swearing-in ceremony;

Presidential swearing-in ceremony;

inaugural speech;

honorable departure of the outgoing president and vice president;

a signing ceremony during which the new president signs nominations, memoranda, proclamations, or decrees;

inaugural dinner;

review, during which the president and vice president check the formation of troops;

the Presidential Parade, which will be held at the Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, D.C. due to cold weather.

Where can I watch the ceremony?

The Ukrainian-language broadcast will be available on the Voice of America YouTube channel from 17:30 to 21:00 Kyiv time.

How long will the event last

The exact duration of the inauguration ceremony is not defined; the ceremony itself lasted about an hour when Mr. Trump was sworn in in 2017 and Mr. Biden took office in 2021.

Schedule of the inauguration

According to the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, the inauguration ceremony will begin with a musical prelude performed by the combined choirs of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the US Marine Corps Band “The President's Own.

Support Group member Amy Klobuchar will call the meeting to order, and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York, and the Rev. Franklin Graham will offer prayers. Christopher Macchio, an opera singer who is called the American tenor, will sing “O America!”

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will then swear in Vice President J.D. Vance. Country singer Carrie Underwood, the Armed Forces Choir and the U.S. Naval Academy Choir will perform “America the Beautiful.” After their performance, Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the presidential oath of office.

The Naval Academy's choral group will again perform the “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” and then Trump will deliver his inaugural address. The ceremony will conclude with a blessing from Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University; Imam Husham Al-Husayni of the Kerbel Islamic Education Center; Pastor Lorenzo Sewell of Church 180 in Detroit; and the Rev. Father Frank Mann of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, as well as the national anthem performed by Machio.

