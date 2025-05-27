An explosion occurred near a residential building in Kyiv: police are investigating the circumstances

An explosion occurred near a residential building in the Obolonskyi district of the capital. Preliminary reports indicate that an unknown person threw a training grenade from the window of a building, and it exploded near the entrance. This was reported by the Kyiv Police, writes UNN.

Details

Information about the incident was received today around 19:10. According to preliminary data, an unknown person threw a training grenade from the window of a building, which detonated near the entrance - stated in the message.

Law enforcement officers add that no one was injured in the explosion. Currently, an investigative team and explosives technicians are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being established. Law enforcement officers are also searching for the person involved in the explosion in order to bring them to justice.

