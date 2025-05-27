$41.570.06
In Rivne region, a man threatened to detonate a grenade in a house, he was detained - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

In the Rivne region, a 31-year-old man threatened to detonate a grenade in a house where his father and grandmother were. Police detained the perpetrator, and during the search, they found drugs.

In the Rivne region, a man threatened to blow up a grenade in a house, police detained the attacker, the GUNP in the region reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers received a report from a 58-year-old resident of the Rivne district that his 31-year-old son, while in the house, pulled the pin of a grenade and threatened to blow it up today, May 27, at about 08:00. According to the police, the grandmother and father were in the house at that time.

At the scene, the man said that he tried to calm his son on his own, but later left the house and reported to the police.

The Deputy Chief of the National Police in Rivne region joined the negotiations. Taking the applicant's phone, he called the attacker and started talking to him.

"In a few minutes, the man left the house. However, he continued to threaten, holding a live grenade without a pin in his hands," police said.

As indicated, the police officer still found an approach to the man and took the ammunition. Explosives experts recorded the lever of the F-1 grenade detonator, unloaded it and thus prevented the explosion.

"No one was injured," police said.

"Law enforcement officers detained a 31-year-old resident of the Rivne district in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and placed him in a temporary detention center," the statement reads.

During the search at the place of residence, police reportedly found drugs.

Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 1 of Art. 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives) and Part 1 of Art. 309 (Illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues without the purpose of sale) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

A grenade exploded in an apartment in Kyiv, there is a victim05.05.25, 09:30 • 7071 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

