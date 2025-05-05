A grenade exploded in an apartment in Kyiv, there is a victim

A grenade detonated in an apartment in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv. The 41-year-old owner was hospitalized. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

"The incident happened tonight. The police received a report of an explosion in an apartment in one of the houses on Pryrichna Street," the National Police Department in Kyiv reported on social networks.

It is reported that the police investigation team, operatives, explosives technicians, as well as rescuers and doctors went to the scene.

It was preliminarily established that a grenade detonated in the apartment. The 41-year-old owner was hospitalized by doctors. The origin of the ammunition is currently being established. The issue of legal qualification of the event is being resolved - informs the police.

Addition

On May 1, in the Kyiv region, a 12-year-old teenager found two grenades in the utility room of his parents' house. During games with explosive objects, one of them detonated in the child's hand. The child was hospitalized. Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation.