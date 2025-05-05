A grenade exploded in an apartment in Kyiv, there is a victim

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive
06:29 AM • 5050 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 11900 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 87091 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 138746 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 145662 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 94797 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 92285 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 97902 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 66057 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 78153 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
1m/s
64%
745 mm
Popular news

Ammunition is detonating, fire has spread to houses: 85 hectares are already burning in Kharkiv region

May 4, 09:33 PM • 15241 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize multiple citizenship by the end of 2025

May 4, 09:54 PM • 11206 views

Trump threatens Russia with "Graham sanctions" if it doesn't reconsider its behavior

May 4, 10:18 PM • 10839 views

The Houthis threaten a complete air blockade of Israel by attacking airports

May 4, 11:54 PM • 6014 views

In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

May 5, 01:07 AM • 11845 views
Publications

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 5050 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 11900 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 145662 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 70554 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 100937 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 15080 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 33131 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 46870 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 97902 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 45008 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

A grenade exploded in an apartment in Kyiv, there is a victim

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

A blast rang out in an apartment on Pryrichna Street in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv at night. It was preliminarily established that a grenade detonated, the 41-year-old owner of the apartment was hospitalized.

A grenade exploded in an apartment in Kyiv, there is a victim

A grenade detonated in an apartment in the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv. The 41-year-old owner was hospitalized. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

"The incident happened tonight. The police received a report of an explosion in an apartment in one of the houses on Pryrichna Street," the National Police Department in Kyiv reported on social networks.

It is reported that the police investigation team, operatives, explosives technicians, as well as rescuers and doctors went to the scene.

It was preliminarily established that a grenade detonated in the apartment. The 41-year-old owner was hospitalized by doctors. The origin of the ammunition is currently being established. The issue of legal qualification of the event is being resolved

- informs the police.

Addition

On May 1, in the Kyiv region, a 12-year-old teenager found two grenades in the utility room of his parents' house. During games with explosive objects, one of them detonated in the child's hand. The child was hospitalized. Investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
Brent
$59.44
Bitcoin
$94,731.50
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$32.79
Золото
$3,267.80
Ethereum
$1,816.69