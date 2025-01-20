ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 115937 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 109874 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 117873 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 119776 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 146846 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106450 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 146434 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104017 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113630 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117067 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump announces 'historic' actions to resolve crises in the US from day one

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29383 views

US President-elect Donald Trump has promised to act with “historic speed” to resolve crises. Among his priorities are mass deportation of illegal immigrants and attempts to end the war in Ukraine.

Yesterday, on the eve of his inauguration, US President-elect Donald Trump said he was planning a series of emergency actions starting on the first day of his administration.

Transmits to UNN with a link to VOA.

Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed and force to resolve every crisis facing our country

- Trump said the day before his inauguration, to his supporters and spectators gathered at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

In particular, Trump focused his attention on the problem of illegal immigration, and promised to deport millions of illegal immigrants.

(Deportations) will begin very, very quickly

- Trump said in an interview with NBC on Sunday.

Trump also announced measures against TikTok.

“We have to save TikTok,” Trump said at the rally.

Earlier, he promised to issue a decree to postpone the ban to give time to “conclude a deal” to bring TikTok's US unit out of Chinese control.

Trump also said that he would immediately sign a record number of executive orders, reversing many of Biden's decrees.

Recall

Donald Trump announced his intention to quickly end the war in Ukraine through talks with Putin and Zelensky. Trump instructed his aides to organize urgent talks with Putin.

Mike Volz, the US president-elect's nominee for national security adviser, assured that Donald Trump is “determined” to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

