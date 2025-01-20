Trump announces 'historic' actions to resolve crises in the US from day one

Yesterday, on the eve of his inauguration, US President-elect Donald Trump said he was planning a series of emergency actions starting on the first day of his administration.

Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed and force to resolve every crisis facing our country - Trump said the day before his inauguration, to his supporters and spectators gathered at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

In particular, Trump focused his attention on the problem of illegal immigration, and promised to deport millions of illegal immigrants.

(Deportations) will begin very, very quickly - Trump said in an interview with NBC on Sunday.

Trump also announced measures against TikTok.

“We have to save TikTok,” Trump said at the rally.

Earlier, he promised to issue a decree to postpone the ban to give time to “conclude a deal” to bring TikTok's US unit out of Chinese control.

Trump also said that he would immediately sign a record number of executive orders, reversing many of Biden's decrees.

Donald Trump announced his intention to quickly end the war in Ukraine through talks with Putin and Zelensky. Trump instructed his aides to organize urgent talks with Putin.

Mike Volz, the US president-elect's nominee for national security adviser, assured that Donald Trump is “determined” to end Russia's war in Ukraine.