Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
01:16 PM • 55313 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

May 27, 11:19 AM • 58108 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

May 27, 08:04 AM • 74616 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

May 26, 02:22 PM • 131737 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM • 211613 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM • 180680 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM • 181782 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM • 163881 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 115263 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM • 100128 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
ARMA reports billions of "detected assets", but the reality is quite different - Transparency International Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1478 views

Transparency International Ukraine criticized ARMA's 2024 report, pointing to the low efficiency of managing seized assets and called for a reform of the agency.

ARMA reports billions of "detected assets", but the reality is quite different - Transparency International Ukraine

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) presented a report for 2024, which, according to the indicators, demonstrates "successes". However, an analysis of this document by Transparency International Ukraine shows a completely different picture: behind the impressive figures lies the complete inefficiency of the agency. This was stated by Pavlo Demchuk, Senior Legal Advisor at TI Ukraine, UNN writes.

The ARMA report is full of impressive moments - billions of hryvnias of "identified assets", significant revenues to the budget, huge volumes of management. But if you dig deeper, all these successes are no longer so bright. For example, it turns out that in the whole of 2024, the agency selected only seven managers for seized assets, while many units of seized property remain ownerless.

 - Demchuk emphasized.

He noted that in 2024, ARMA reported on the search for more than 141,000 units of property. However, according to the figures in the agency's report, on average, about 7.8% of the identified assets are seized for all types of assets, and less than 3% of the total amount of searched property is transferred to management. 

And this indicates a colossal gap between the high-profile figures of detection and the real results. Of course, the seizure of property and the transfer of assets to management do not depend on ARMA, but on the work of prosecutors and court decisions. But such indicators may also indicate the low quality of information provided by the Agency, which makes effective seizure and transfer of assets to management impossible 

- Pavlo Demchuk pointed out.

According to him, ARMA's performance in managing seized assets is no less disturbing and remains consistently low. In 2024, 33 tenders were announced for the selection of managers, but only seven management agreements were concluded. 

The Agency's communication on these issues is also interesting. In one of the posts, ARMA cites "amazing" figures on 224 competitive selections of appraisers, 89 winning appraisers, and 33 announcements of open tenders with management features. However, all these efforts resulted in seven management agreements 

- TI emphasized.

According to Demchuk, real income is provided only by several state-owned companies with which agreements were concluded before the current leadership. The rest of the assets are either idle or continue to generate profits for the previous owners.

It is important to understand that ARMA is not a fiscal body. Its main task is not to fill the budget, but to ensure effective management of seized assets. When only a meager percentage of the entire mass of identified assets receives managers, and even less is really effectively managed, we can confidently talk about systemic problems in the work of the body 

- Transparency International Ukraine pointed out and emphasized the importance of real systemic changes in the work with seized assets, which can be ensured by the immediate adoption of draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA reform.

Let us remind you

Olena Duma has repeatedly criticized draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA reform, which has already been supported by the Parliament in the first reading. She stated that the document "contains politically motivated norms" and "may harm the entire anti-corruption infrastructure." At the same time, she calls her work in ARMA a "real breakthrough." At the same time, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, believes that Olena Duma and her colleagues are "deliberately spreading false information" about the draft law on ARMA reform in order to preserve the existing ineffective system.

Transparency International Ukraine actually supported Anastasia Radina's position and stated that the resistance of the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, is nothing more than a reluctance to get rid of levers of influence. Anti-corruption experts conducted a content analysis of ARMA's public communication and concluded that instead of a constructive dialogue on reforming the institution, the agency has built a campaign to discredit draft law No. 12374-d on changing the management system of seized property and avoids any public acknowledgment of its own mistakes.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
