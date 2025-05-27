Trump Threatens to Cut Funding to California Over Transgender Athlete
Donald Trump threatened to suspend funding for California if a transgender athlete is allowed to compete in women's competitions. According to Trump, this is unfair to women.
U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to suspend federal funding to California because a transgender athlete "won everything" at a recent competition, UNN reports, citing ABC.
Details
The U.S. president did not name the athlete or the sport.
This week, a male athlete who transitioned won "everything" at a major event and is now eligible to compete in the "state finals" next weekend. As a man, he was below average. As a woman, this person who transitioned is virtually unbeatable. THIS IS UNFAIR AND COMPLETELY DESTROYS WOMEN AND GIRLS
The U.S. president said that "large-scale" federal funding would be suspended, "possibly permanently," if the state allows the athlete to continue competing in women's sports.
I am ordering local authorities, if necessary, not to allow the person who transitioned to participate in the state finals. This is an absolutely absurd situation
