Trump Threatens to Cut Funding to California Over Transgender Athlete

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to suspend federal funding to California because a transgender athlete "won everything" at a recent competition, UNN reports, citing ABC.

Details

The U.S. president did not name the athlete or the sport.

This week, a male athlete who transitioned won "everything" at a major event and is now eligible to compete in the "state finals" next weekend. As a man, he was below average. As a woman, this person who transitioned is virtually unbeatable. THIS IS UNFAIR AND COMPLETELY DESTROYS WOMEN AND GIRLS - Trump wrote on his social network.

The U.S. president said that "large-scale" federal funding would be suspended, "possibly permanently," if the state allows the athlete to continue competing in women's sports.

I am ordering local authorities, if necessary, not to allow the person who transitioned to participate in the state finals. This is an absolutely absurd situation - Trump wrote.

Trump signs executive order to eliminate the term “gender” in documents