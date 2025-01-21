Trump signs executive order to eliminate the term “gender” in documents

US President Donald Trump has signed a decree that abolishes the term "gender" and introduces the mandatory use of the term "sex" in documents issued by the government. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The order signed by Trump requires the government to use the term "sex" rather than "gender" and mandates that government-issued identification documents, including passports and visas, be based on the document's "unalterable biological classification as male or female.

Within hours of taking office, Trump quickly set about fulfilling his campaign promises to reverse the policies introduced by the Biden administration, which favored the implementation of diversity measures across the federal government.

Trump has rescinded 78 executive orders signed by Joe Biden, including dozens of measures supporting racial equality and combating discrimination against gays and transgender people.

Recall

Donald Trump has signed an executive order to reinstate the death penalty at the federal level in the United States. The document provides for assistance to states in providing lethal injection drugs and obliges the Department of Justice to seek the death penalty.