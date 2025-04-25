The Armed Forces of Ukraine have created the 8th Corps of the Air Assault Forces

The 8th Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine includes six combat brigades that fought during the ATO/JFO, as well as those formed after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. This is reported by the Command of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the creation of the corps will allow to effectively manage the subordinate brigades, recruit them with personnel and promptly provide them with everything necessary.

The Airborne Assault Troops emphasized that the core of the corps consists of experienced officers and sergeants who know what a new type of war with the most brutal enemy is.

The 8th Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops includes both combat brigades that participated in the fighting during the ATO/JFO, and those formed after the full-scale invasion of Russia, namely:

46th separate airmobile brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

71st separate Jaeger Brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

80th separate airborne assault Galician brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

82nd separate airborne assault Bukovinian brigade;

95th separate airborne assault Polissya brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

148th separate artillery Zhytomyr brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops, as well as combat and logistics units.

The corps is headed by Colonel Dmytro Voloshyn, who holds the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Clear planning and coordination, a strong fist and concentration on the direction – these are the principles according to which the 8th Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops will fight! - he stressed.

Recall

In February, Zelensky announced the creation of corps, stating that the Armed Forces are moving to a new structure.

In March, the 3rd separate assault brigade officially became a corps.

In April, it became known that two corps were created in the National Guard of Ukraine. They were headed by the commander of the 12th "Azov" Brigade Denys Prokopenko (Redis) and the commander of the 13th Brigade Ihor Obolensky (Cornet).