Collage from Zelensky worth 2,400 thousand dollars: Biden family unveils gift declaration

The U.S. State Department has released a declaration of gifts that Joe and Jill Biden's family received from diplomats and state leaders in 2023. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

It is noted that according to American law, all gifts worth more than $480 must be declared. More expensive gifts are usually donated to the National Archives or used for official purposes. The collage from Zelenskyy, like most other valuable gifts, was also transferred to the archive.

Other gifts received by Biden in 2023 included a $7,100 photo album from the recently ousted South Korean President Yun Seok-ol; a $3,495 statuette of Mongolian soldiers from the Prime Minister of Mongolia; a $3,300 silver bowl from the Sultan of Brunei; and a $3,160 silver tray from the President of Israel.

The most expensive gift was a $20,000 diamond jewelry piece presented to Jill Biden by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This 7.5-carat diamond was the most expensive gift received by any member of the first family in 2023. In addition, Jill Biden received a brooch worth $14,063 from the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States and a bracelet, brooch, and photo album worth $4,510 from the President and First Lady of Egypt.

A diamond worth $20,000 was left for official use in the East Wing of the White House, according to a State Department document. Other gifts were transferred to the archive.

