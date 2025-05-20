Elder abuse? The US Department of Justice hinted that Jill Biden could be charged

A high-ranking official in the US Department of Justice has suggested that former First Lady Jill Biden should face criminal charges of "elder abuse" for failing to disclose what she knew about her husband Joe Biden's health problems, UNN reports.

Leo Terrell, Senior Advisor to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, made the call shortly after news broke that former President Joe Biden had been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which many believe may have been hidden, as was his cognitive decline.

Terrell responded to an X post stating that Jill Biden "knew about President Biden's health problems" but "still wanted him to run for president."

"Elder abuse! Criminal charges??" Terrell wrote.

He also reposted a number of similar reactions to his alleged neglect of Jill Biden.

"Elder abuse is a form of domestic violence, and Dr. Biden has a lot to explain about her role in deceiving the American people and taxpayers," read one of the X posts he reposted. "I would never wish physical harm on Joe Biden, despite my personal political views; it is a pity that his own family has jeopardized his well-being."

"His medical team should have noticed this years ago! Shame on Jill and everyone who turned away and ignored it! They are indeed guilty of elder abuse, and if they force him to go through [sic] any medical procedure now, radiation or chemotherapy, they should be shot! But they wanted attention and status at any cost," was one of the most scathing responses Terrell shared on X.

His tweet came as many speculated that news of Biden's cancer had been hidden from the public, with medical experts saying it was "unthinkable" that it could have gone unnoticed despite potentially spreading for a decade.

"I want to know how Dr. Jill Biden missed stage 5 metastatic cancer or is this another cover-up???" asked the eldest son, Don Trump Jr.

His father, President Trump, also later said of his predecessor's diagnosis: "Someone is not telling the facts."

Results of Biden's annual medical checkups, published during his presidency from 2021 to 2025, made no mention of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening, which is used to detect early signs of prostate cancer and is recommended by the American Cancer Society for men over 50.

Former President Biden shared a photo of himself and Jill with their pet cat Willow on Monday morning as he broke his social media silence on the X diagnosis.

"Cancer affects us all. Like many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in broken places. Thank you for supporting us with love and support," the post reads.

