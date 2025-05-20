Elder abuse? The US Department of Justice hinted that Jill Biden could be charged

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 18489 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
02:05 PM • 50455 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 115879 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 55372 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 111529 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 57697 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 191520 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 95879 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 157747 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110437 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.5m/s
81%
745mm
Popular news

Rutte on Trump's role in resolving the Russian war against Ukraine: he basically broke the deadlock

May 20, 09:43 AM • 27538 views

Warm weather with an "ideal" temperature is expected in Ukraine - Didenko

May 20, 09:58 AM • 22000 views

Belgium plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule and is considering participating in a peacekeeping mission

May 20, 12:03 PM • 24583 views

The EU has revealed the contents of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

12:57 PM • 36233 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 65963 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 66744 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

12:52 PM • 115904 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 111549 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 191529 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 162571 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Fiala

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Spain

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 116784 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 84089 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 80012 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 162921 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 164819 views
Actual

The Washington Post

F-16 Fighting Falcon

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Telegram

Shahed-136

Elder abuse? The US Department of Justice hinted that Jill Biden could be charged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1820 views

Leo Terrell, a US Department of Justice official, suggested that Jill Biden be charged with concealing her husband's health problems. He considers this elder abuse.

Elder abuse? The US Department of Justice hinted that Jill Biden could be charged

A high-ranking official in the US Department of Justice has suggested that former First Lady Jill Biden should face criminal charges of "elder abuse" for failing to disclose what she knew about her husband Joe Biden's health problems, UNN reports.

Details

Leo Terrell, Senior Advisor to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, made the call shortly after news broke that former President Joe Biden had been diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which many believe may have been hidden, as was his cognitive decline.

Terrell responded to an X post stating that Jill Biden "knew about President Biden's health problems" but "still wanted him to run for president."

"Elder abuse! Criminal charges??" Terrell wrote.

He also reposted a number of similar reactions to his alleged neglect of Jill Biden.

"Elder abuse is a form of domestic violence, and Dr. Biden has a lot to explain about her role in deceiving the American people and taxpayers," read one of the X posts he reposted. "I would never wish physical harm on Joe Biden, despite my personal political views; it is a pity that his own family has jeopardized his well-being."

"His medical team should have noticed this years ago! Shame on Jill and everyone who turned away and ignored it! They are indeed guilty of elder abuse, and if they force him to go through [sic] any medical procedure now, radiation or chemotherapy, they should be shot! But they wanted attention and status at any cost," was one of the most scathing responses Terrell shared on X.

Let's add

His tweet came as many speculated that news of Biden's cancer had been hidden from the public, with medical experts saying it was "unthinkable" that it could have gone unnoticed despite potentially spreading for a decade.

Trump Jr. criticized for "disgusting" post about Biden's cancer 19.05.2025, 11:57 • 3194 views

"I want to know how Dr. Jill Biden missed stage 5 metastatic cancer or is this another cover-up???" asked the eldest son, Don Trump Jr.

His father, President Trump, also later said of his predecessor's diagnosis: "Someone is not telling the facts."

Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery after the 46th US President was diagnosed with prostate cancer19.05.2025, 03:53 • 40205 views

Results of Biden's annual medical checkups, published during his presidency from 2021 to 2025, made no mention of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening, which is used to detect early signs of prostate cancer and is recommended by the American Cancer Society for men over 50.

Former President Biden shared a photo of himself and Jill with their pet cat Willow on Monday morning as he broke his social media silence on the X diagnosis.

"Cancer affects us all. Like many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in broken places. Thank you for supporting us with love and support," the post reads.

"Cancer touches us all": Biden thanked for support 19.05.2025, 15:33 • 2570 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Donald Trump Jr.
United States Department of Justice
Jill Biden
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Brent
$65.41
Bitcoin
$106,210.70
S&P 500
$5,942.73
Tesla
$351.01
Газ TTF
$36.98
Золото
$3,289.64
Ethereum
$2,494.27