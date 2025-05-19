$41.500.03
Trump Jr. criticized for "disgusting" post about Biden's cancer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1330 views

Trump's son criticized for post about Biden's cancer with a hint of "conspiracy." Social media users called the American president's son's posts "disgusting" and a display of disrespect and bad taste.

Trump Jr. criticized for "disgusting" post about Biden's cancer
Donald Trump Jr., son of U.S. President Donald Trump

Donald Trump Jr., the son of US President Donald Trump, has been criticized on social media for an "disgusting" Sunday post about diagnosed cancer in 46th President Joe Biden. This is reported by Yahoo News, reports UNN.

Details

However, at first Trump Jr. seemed to "wish Biden all the best." After all, after it became known that Joe Biden had an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had metastasized to the bones, Trump Jr. reposted a message that read: "Leaving politics aside, we wish him a speedy recovery."

"I agree 100%," he added, sharing the post.

This sympathetic tone in the style of "putting politics aside" lasted no more than three hours. Because later Trump Jr. shared the following message, in which he ridiculed former first lady Jill Biden, who has a doctorate in education, hinting at a conspiracy.

This time, he shared a post by Dr. Stephen Quay that prostate cancer is generally easily diagnosed. And it can metastasize to the bones in 5-7 years due to lack of proper medical care. The expert hinted in his post that either the previous American president was surrounded by ignoramuses while he was sick, or the Biden family knew about the cancer but did not intend to inform the general public.

I want to know how Dr. Jill Biden missed stage five metastatic cancer or is this another cover-up???

he wrote, reposting Quay's "conspiracy" assumption.

He then pinned the message to his news feed on X.

This message contrasts sharply with a message posted by his father, Donald Trump, in which he wished Biden a "speedy and successful recovery," as well as messages from other MAGA activists, such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican of Georgia), who said she was "sorry" for the news.

Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery after the 46th US President was diagnosed with prostate cancer19.05.25, 03:53 • 33548 views

Trump Jr. has been mercilessly criticized for his manner of speaking about such a sensitive issue in the Biden family.

The account "Republicans Against Trump" shared Trump Jr.'s post with the words "There is no bottom for Don Jr. This is really disgusting."

I lost both my parents to cancer. This is disgusting and an insult to every patient and family facing this insidious disease. Grow up, damn it

 - wrote composer and producer Robin Bender.

Donald Trump Jr. just ridiculed President Biden's cancer diagnosis. This is where we are in American politics. Trump Jr. is a pathetic, disgraceful rogue who doesn't recognize decency even if it hits him in the face. Shame on him 

- Irish and American political content creator and social media commentator Harry Sisson commented on the scandalous post.

"You are a disgrace," "This is a complete lack of taste even for you," "The Trump family are really just terribly disgusting people," "They are really disgusting people" - wrote other contributors to social network X, reacting to Trump Jr.'s posts. However, this did not impress the author - the posts remain at the top of the American president's son's page.

Recall

The 46th US President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. Despite the aggressiveness of the disease, the cancer is sensitive to hormone therapy and allows for effective treatment.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

HealthNews of the World
Donald Trump Jr.
Jill Biden
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
