Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery after the 46th US President was diagnosed with prostate cancer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Donald Trump expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery to Joe Biden after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. The US President and his wife Melania are saddened by this news.

Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery after the 46th US President was diagnosed with prostate cancer

US President Donald Trump wishes his predecessor, Joe Biden, who was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer, a speedy recovery. The head of the White House wrote about this in the Truth Social social network, UNN reports.

Details

Trump noted that he and his wife Melania are "saddened by the news of Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis."

We express our warmest and best wishes to Jill (Biden's wife - ed.) and the family, and we wish Joe a speedy and successful recovery

- said the US president.

As you know, Trump has harshly criticized Biden and accused him of declining cognitive abilities even after Biden dropped out of the election in favor of Kamala Harris.

Let us remind you

The 46th US President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. At the same time, according to his spokesman, despite the aggressiveness of the disease, the cancer is sensitive to hormonal therapy, which makes effective treatment possible.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
