"Cancer touches us all": Biden thanked for support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 978 views

U.S. President Joe Biden, 46th in office, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. Following this, Biden thanked everyone for their support, and Trump wished him a speedy recovery.

"Cancer touches us all": Biden thanked for support

The 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. On May 18, this became known to the general public, and today, May 19, Biden published a post on his social networks with words of gratitude for the support. UNN writes about this with reference to a post by former United States President Joe Biden.

Cancer affects us all. Like many of you, Jill and I have come to realize that we are strongest in broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support

- he wrote in his X.

Let us remind you

The 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. It is noted that the diagnosis was made after doctors discovered a "small nodule" on Biden's prostate, which required "further examination".

Later, the current US President Donald Trump wished his predecessor a speedy recovery. The head of the White House wrote about this on his social networks.

However, his son, Donald Trump Jr. got into a scandal by spreading a message in which he ridiculed former First Lady Jill Biden, who has a doctorate in education, but "did not notice" the presence of the disease in her husband. Trump Jr. hinted that the Bidens knew about the cancer but did not want to inform the general public.

Alona Utkina

