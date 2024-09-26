ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

The Zelenskys met with Biden and his wife

The Zelenskys met with Biden and his wife

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18302 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House. The meeting was also attended by the leaders' wives, Olena Zelenska and Jill Biden.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a visit to the United States, met with White House Chief of Staff Joe Biden. This was stated by the FREEDOM TV channel, reports UNN.

Details

The meeting was attended by the presidents' wives, Olena Zelenska and Jill Biden.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the US Capitol to meet with congressmen. The visit is intended to convey Ukraine's victory plan to the US president, presidential candidates and Congress.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
white-houseWhite House
jill-bidenJill Biden
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
olena-zelenskaOlena Zelenska

