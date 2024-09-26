The Zelenskys met with Biden and his wife

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a visit to the United States, met with White House Chief of Staff Joe Biden. This was stated by the FREEDOM TV channel, reports UNN.

The meeting was attended by the presidents' wives, Olena Zelenska and Jill Biden.

Earlier, UNN wrote that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the US Capitol to meet with congressmen. The visit is intended to convey Ukraine's victory plan to the US president, presidential candidates and Congress.