Another selfies for the road: Biden took a photo with his wife before leaving the US presidency

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101620 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102477 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110461 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113080 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134800 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104411 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137657 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103842 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113488 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117019 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122310 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 77827 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117356 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 51390 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 53916 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101620 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134800 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137657 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168864 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158498 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 36154 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 53916 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117356 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122310 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141048 views
Another selfies for the road: Biden took a photo with his wife before leaving the US presidency

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23140 views

Joe Biden posted a photo with his wife Jill at the White House before handing over power. Before the inauguration, the presidential couple will host Donald and Melania Trump for tea.

US President Joe Biden has shared "one more selfie" before leaving office, reports UNN citing Sky news.

The outgoing US president posted an image on X alongside his wife Jill Biden at the White House.

"Another selfie for the road. We love you America," Biden wrote.

The couple will host Donald and Melania Trump for tea shortly before they head to the Capitol building for the inauguration.

Inauguration Day: Trumps and Vances attend church service20.01.2025, 15:56 • 22276 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
white-houseWhite House
jill-bidenJill Biden
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising