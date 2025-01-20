Another selfies for the road: Biden took a photo with his wife before leaving the US presidency

US President Joe Biden has shared "one more selfie" before leaving office, reports UNN citing Sky news.

The outgoing US president posted an image on X alongside his wife Jill Biden at the White House.

"Another selfie for the road. We love you America," Biden wrote.

Add

The couple will host Donald and Melania Trump for tea shortly before they head to the Capitol building for the inauguration.

Inauguration Day: Trumps and Vances attend church service