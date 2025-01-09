US President Biden becomes a great-grandfather

On January 8, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden became great-grandparents: their granddaughter announced her pregnancy on the day of the presidential election. People writes about it, UNN reports.

It is noted that the child was born in the family of the Bidens' granddaughter Naomi, the daughter of Hunter Biden and writer Kathleen Buehle.

The birth took place in a Los Angeles hospital, and a boy weighing 4.6 kg was born there. He was named William Brannon Neal IV.

The presidential couple spent about 40 minutes in the hospital.

Earlier, Biden expressed his joy over the new addition to the family, noting that 31-year-old Naomi plans to have a cesarean section. The woman announced her pregnancy on the day of the US presidential election, sharing a selfie with a sticker on her stomach that read "We Voted."

Biden's granddaughter Naomi married lawyer Peter in November 2022. This wedding was the first to take place in the White House in almost a decade, and the first in history for a grandchild of a sitting president.

President Biden, who has five children and seven grandchildren, has repeatedly emphasized how close his relationship with his grandchildren is. On the SmartLess podcast in 2022, he said: "They are crazy about me, and I am crazy about them. Every day, I'm in touch with each of my grandchildren.

