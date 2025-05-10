Merz assured Ukraine of further support from Germany and assistance in the negotiation process

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz assured that his country will continue to support Ukraine. It will also contribute to the negotiation processes for a ceasefire and the achievement of peace. Merz said this during a speech at a meeting of leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" countries, UNN reports.

Details

Germany will continue to support you financially. The reform of our constitution, which recently took place, gives us the opportunity to do this now and in the future, so you can count on us as a partner, - Merz said.

He also added that Germany will continue to assist Ukraine in the negotiation processes for a ceasefire and the achievement of peace.

We want to continue to help Ukraine in the negotiation processes for a ceasefire and peace. These are two sides of the same coin, - the chancellor said.

Merz emphasized that in the issue of achieving a ceasefire and peace, the problem is not Ukraine, but Russia, which needs to be pressured.

We will work to strengthen US involvement in order to force Russia to sit down at the negotiating table. Always with Ukraine and never without Ukraine. Ukraine is not the problem. Russia is doing what it is doing and we need to make an effort, - Merz emphasized.

Addition

The German Chancellor stated that measures for peace in Ukraine will be discussed confidentially with the United States. Sanctions against Russia are also being discussed in case of refusal to cease fire.