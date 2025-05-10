$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
02:21 PM • 3854 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

10:49 AM • 11872 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 20346 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 36317 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 61630 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 49355 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 65498 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 71619 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63154 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65745 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Merz assured Ukraine of further support from Germany and assistance in the negotiation process

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1240 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz assured of further support for Ukraine, including financial. Germany will contribute to the negotiation processes on ceasefire and achieving peace.

Merz assured Ukraine of further support from Germany and assistance in the negotiation process

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz assured that his country will continue to support Ukraine. It will also contribute to the negotiation processes for a ceasefire and the achievement of peace. Merz said this during a speech at a meeting of leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" countries, UNN reports.

Details

Germany will continue to support you financially. The reform of our constitution, which recently took place, gives us the opportunity to do this now and in the future, so you can count on us as a partner,

- Merz said.

He also added that Germany will continue to assist Ukraine in the negotiation processes for a ceasefire and the achievement of peace.

We want to continue to help Ukraine in the negotiation processes for a ceasefire and peace. These are two sides of the same coin,

- the chancellor said.

Merz emphasized that in the issue of achieving a ceasefire and peace, the problem is not Ukraine, but Russia, which needs to be pressured.

We will work to strengthen US involvement in order to force Russia to sit down at the negotiating table. Always with Ukraine and never without Ukraine. Ukraine is not the problem. Russia is doing what it is doing and we need to make an effort,

- Merz emphasized.

Addition

The German Chancellor stated that measures for peace in Ukraine will be discussed confidentially with the United States. Sanctions against Russia are also being discussed in case of refusal to cease fire.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Friedrich Merz
Germany
United States
Ukraine
