In Kharkiv, the beating of a man in the Territorial Recruitment Center is being investigated: a criminal case has been opened.

An investigation has been launched in Kharkiv into the beating of a man in a territorial center for recruitment and social support. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, reports UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on May 9: police received a report that a 49-year-old man was being illegally detained in the TCC premises. The applicant also added that his brother suffered bodily injuries during a verbal conflict.

Caution, video 18+!!! Contains profanity!!!

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he wrote a statement to law enforcement agencies regarding bodily injuries sustained by people in military uniform.

In this case, proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional infliction of moderate bodily injury). The sanction of the article provides for correctional labor for a term of up to two years, restriction of liberty for a term of up to three years, or imprisonment for the same term.

The Kharkiv Regional TCC and JV commented on the situation. They stated that the victim was a former soldier and added that they condemn the actions of the serviceman who entered into an argument that later escalated into a conflict with the use of physical force.

An official investigation has been ordered into this fact, and appropriate measures will be taken based on its results, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice. – stated in the TCC.

Let us remind you

In Dnipro, a man fled from the military, but was hit by a car. In an interview with journalists, the man stated that he was caught up and punched in the leg. He was then taken to the hospital, where he filed a statement regarding abuse of power. The TCC stated that he was wanted for violating military registration.

Also, UNN reported that in Khmelnytskyi TCC, a man jumped out of the second-floor window, awaiting the decision of the military medical commission. He was given medical assistance and hospitalized, there was no physical violence.