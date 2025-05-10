In Kharkiv, the beating of a man in the Territorial Recruitment Center is being investigated: a criminal case has been opened.

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
02:21 PM • 6262 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 14209 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 21864 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 37631 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 63048 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 49798 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 65770 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 71811 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63209 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65769 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.5m/s
79%
749mm
Popular news

Trump is clearly losing patience with Putin - German Chancellor

May 10, 09:50 AM • 6332 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 7508 views

In Russia, it was suggested that Merz, Macron, Tusk, and Starmer shove their peace plans up their "pangender asses."

May 10, 12:01 PM • 4656 views

The US, Ukraine, and Europe have set 22 conditions for Putin to cease fire - Media

12:30 PM • 7804 views

If Putin does not return to the path of peace, Trump and I will increase military aid to Ukraine - Starmer

01:14 PM • 4030 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 20095 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 130089 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 143086 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 126243 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 187535 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 7520 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 63047 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 42588 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 49672 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 58293 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

In Kharkiv, the beating of a man in the Territorial Recruitment Center is being investigated: a criminal case has been opened.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1540 views

An investigation has been launched into the incident at the Kharkiv Territorial Recruitment Center (TCC), where a man sustained bodily injuries. The victim, a former military serviceman, has filed a statement with the police, and an internal investigation is underway.

In Kharkiv, the beating of a man in the Territorial Recruitment Center is being investigated: a criminal case has been opened.

An investigation has been launched in Kharkiv into the beating of a man in a territorial center for recruitment and social support. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, reports UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on May 9: police received a report that a 49-year-old man was being illegally detained in the TCC premises. The applicant also added that his brother suffered bodily injuries during a verbal conflict.

Caution, video 18+!!! Contains profanity!!!

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he wrote a statement to law enforcement agencies regarding bodily injuries sustained by people in military uniform.

In this case, proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional infliction of moderate bodily injury). The sanction of the article provides for correctional labor for a term of up to two years, restriction of liberty for a term of up to three years, or imprisonment for the same term.

The Kharkiv Regional TCC and JV commented on the situation. They stated that the victim was a former soldier and added that they condemn the actions of the serviceman who entered into an argument that later escalated into a conflict with the use of physical force.

An official investigation has been ordered into this fact, and appropriate measures will be taken based on its results, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

– stated in the TCC.

Let us remind you

In Dnipro, a man fled from the military, but was hit by a car. In an interview with journalists, the man stated that he was caught up and punched in the leg. He was then taken to the hospital, where he filed a statement regarding abuse of power. The TCC stated that he was wanted for violating military registration.

Also, UNN reported that in Khmelnytskyi TCC, a man jumped out of the second-floor window, awaiting the decision of the military medical commission. He was given medical assistance and hospitalized, there was no physical violence.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesEvents
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,223.60
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,461.99