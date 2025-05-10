Zelenskyy on the call for a ceasefire from Monday: we expect a response from the Russian Federation

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
02:21 PM • 1128 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

10:49 AM • 7654 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 18212 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 34484 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 59653 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 48790 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 65154 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 71379 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63087 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65714 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
2.3m/s
55%
749mm
Popular news

We expect important decisions: MFA on the visit of four leaders of the "coalition of the willing"

May 10, 06:22 AM • 5300 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 16711 views

SBU special agent Loif was dismissed from his post after an investigation by journalists

May 10, 06:33 AM • 10926 views

The "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" station has resumed its work in Kyiv

May 10, 07:32 AM • 3322 views

After a month of living together, the guy stole 300,000 hryvnias from the girl and took a taxi to Odesa

May 10, 07:44 AM • 7114 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 16838 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 128111 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 141433 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 124729 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 186134 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Emmanuel Macron

Donald Tusk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

France

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

11:35 AM • 3136 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 59653 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 41826 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 48938 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 57604 views
Actual

Telegram

Facebook

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Financial Times

Grand Theft Auto

Zelenskyy on the call for a ceasefire from Monday: we expect a response from the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Zelenskyy announced that he expects a response from Russia regarding a 30-day ceasefire starting on May 12. He emphasized that this would create a chance for diplomacy.

Zelenskyy on the call for a ceasefire from Monday: we expect a response from the Russian Federation

The Ukrainian side expects a response from Russia regarding a complete and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days from Monday, May 12. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

All together, after the summit in Kyiv, we spoke with US President Donald Trump. A good conversation, positive and concrete. Grateful to President Trump. Our common view: an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire is needed for at least 30 days. We propose that it start on Monday, May 12. We are waiting for a response from Russia

- Zelenskyy said in "X".

He noted that this proposal has been in effect since the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, when the United States first made it.

When there is a ceasefire, there will be the best chance for diplomacy. Ukraine is ready for meetings and negotiations in any format

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a complete and unconditional ceasefire should begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. He noted that it is quite possible to ensure monitoring of the unconditional ceasefire in coordination with the United States.

Prior to this, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that after the meeting of the Coalition of Willing, all five leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer — had a phone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not return to the path of peace and does not agree to a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, then together with the United States, military assistance to Ukraine will be increased, and sanctions against Russia will be tightened.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
United Kingdom
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,630.20
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,438.14