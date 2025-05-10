Zelenskyy on the call for a ceasefire from Monday: we expect a response from the Russian Federation

The Ukrainian side expects a response from Russia regarding a complete and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days from Monday, May 12. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

All together, after the summit in Kyiv, we spoke with US President Donald Trump. A good conversation, positive and concrete. Grateful to President Trump. Our common view: an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire is needed for at least 30 days. We propose that it start on Monday, May 12. We are waiting for a response from Russia - Zelenskyy said in "X".

He noted that this proposal has been in effect since the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, when the United States first made it.

When there is a ceasefire, there will be the best chance for diplomacy. Ukraine is ready for meetings and negotiations in any format - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a complete and unconditional ceasefire should begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. He noted that it is quite possible to ensure monitoring of the unconditional ceasefire in coordination with the United States.

Prior to this, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, stated that after the meeting of the Coalition of Willing, all five leaders — Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer — had a phone conversation with Donald Trump regarding peace efforts. Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized that if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not return to the path of peace and does not agree to a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days, then together with the United States, military assistance to Ukraine will be increased, and sanctions against Russia will be tightened.