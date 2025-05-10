$41.510.00
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
02:21 PM • 1114 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

10:49 AM • 7628 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 18203 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 34476 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 59644 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 48789 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 65154 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 71379 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63087 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65714 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Publications
Погода
+10°
2.3m/s
55%
749mm
The enemy is attacking in many directions, with 84 combat clashes taking place - General Staff report for May 10

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are repelling Russian attacks in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, and other directions. Heavy fighting continues, the situation remains tense.

The enemy is attacking in many directions, with 84 combat clashes taking place - General Staff report for May 10

Since the beginning of May 10, 84 combat clashes have taken place on the front. The defense forces stop the enemy, hold the lines and destroy the plans of the Russians. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

As a result of Russian artillery shelling, the settlements of Chuikivka, Maryine, Brusky, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, and Bila Bereza of Sumy region were affected.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault near Vovchansk. Another enemy attack is still ongoing in the area of the settlement of Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations since the beginning of the day.

In the Liman direction, three combat clashes started today, one of which is still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the direction of the settlements of Ridkodub and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out one attack today, which Ukrainian soldiers successfully stopped. Units of the occupiers tried to advance towards Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks. The enemy conducted offensive operations near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasovy Yar and towards Bila Hora and Predtechyne. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped all enemy attacks. The enemy tried four times to advance in the areas of the settlements of Druzhba, Toretsk and towards Diliivka.

Russia has removed its missile carriers from the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy10.05.25, 07:21 • 8272 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy started 31 clashes of various intensities towards the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Kotlyarivka, Myrne, Zorya and near the settlements of Malinivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka. Our defenders repelled 27 enemy attacks.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks near the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Privilne and in the direction of Bahatyr, Shevchenko, Novopil. Five enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipil direction, the settlements of Malynivka and Zaliznychne were subjected to air strikes with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted two attacks today in the area of the settlement of Stepove and towards Novodanilivka. He had no success.

In the Pridniprovsk direction, the enemy carried out one futile attack towards the positions of our defenders.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks by the invaders, and four more combat clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out three air strikes, dropping four guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 156 artillery shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the remaining directions.

Let us remind you

Over the past day, from May 9 to May 10, the Russian invaders lost more than 1,300 soldiers, 4 tanks and a number of units of military equipment on the front. 

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
Ukraine
Kharkiv
