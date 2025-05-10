The enemy is attacking in many directions, with 84 combat clashes taking place - General Staff report for May 10

Since the beginning of May 10, 84 combat clashes have taken place on the front. The defense forces stop the enemy, hold the lines and destroy the plans of the Russians. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

As a result of Russian artillery shelling, the settlements of Chuikivka, Maryine, Brusky, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, and Bila Bereza of Sumy region were affected.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault near Vovchansk. Another enemy attack is still ongoing in the area of the settlement of Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations since the beginning of the day.

In the Liman direction, three combat clashes started today, one of which is still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the direction of the settlements of Ridkodub and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out one attack today, which Ukrainian soldiers successfully stopped. Units of the occupiers tried to advance towards Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks. The enemy conducted offensive operations near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasovy Yar and towards Bila Hora and Predtechyne. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped all enemy attacks. The enemy tried four times to advance in the areas of the settlements of Druzhba, Toretsk and towards Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy started 31 clashes of various intensities towards the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Kotlyarivka, Myrne, Zorya and near the settlements of Malinivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka. Our defenders repelled 27 enemy attacks.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks near the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Privilne and in the direction of Bahatyr, Shevchenko, Novopil. Five enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipil direction, the settlements of Malynivka and Zaliznychne were subjected to air strikes with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted two attacks today in the area of the settlement of Stepove and towards Novodanilivka. He had no success.

In the Pridniprovsk direction, the enemy carried out one futile attack towards the positions of our defenders.

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks by the invaders, and four more combat clashes are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out three air strikes, dropping four guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 156 artillery shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the remaining directions.

Over the past day, from May 9 to May 10, the Russian invaders lost more than 1,300 soldiers, 4 tanks and a number of units of military equipment on the front.