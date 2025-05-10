Russia has removed its missile carriers from the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

On Saturday, May 10, Russia removed its ships from the Ukrainian seas. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

As of 06:00 on the morning of May 10, 2025, no enemy ships were recorded in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea; there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles. - the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: 7 ships to the Black Sea, 4 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; 6 ships to the Azov Sea, 5 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait.

Russia continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

On Friday, May 09, on the second day of the so-called truce on Victory Day, Russia withdrew four ships to the Black Sea, including those equipped with Kalibr missiles.

