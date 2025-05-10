Russia has removed its missile carriers from the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

$41.510.07
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
May 9, 06:38 PM

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted on the roof of a train near Kyiv

May 9, 06:28 PM

The US Embassy in Kyiv warns of a possible serious air attack in the coming days

May 9, 06:47 PM

Partisans hacked the phone of a Russian commander in Crimea and discovered intimate correspondence with minors

May 9, 07:52 PM

"Gatherings" and criminal gangs: Kyiv police detained members of criminal groups

12:44 AM

Kim Jong-un: North Korea's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine is "legitimate"

01:41 AM
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Emmanuel Macron

Donald Tusk

Ukraine

United States

France

Kyiv

Europe

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM
Telegram

Facebook

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Financial Times

Grand Theft Auto

Russia has removed its missile carriers from the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

Kyiv • UNN

 Kyiv • UNN

On May 10, 2025, no enemy ships were recorded in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a missile carrier.

Russia has removed its missile carriers from the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

On Saturday, May 10, Russia removed its ships from the Ukrainian seas. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine).

Details

As of 06:00 on the morning of May 10, 2025, no enemy ships were recorded in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas.

There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea; there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles.

- the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was crossed by: 7 ships to the Black Sea, 4 of which continued to move in the direction of the Bosporus Strait; 6 ships to the Azov Sea, 5 of which moved from the Bosporus Strait.

Russia continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Let us remind you

On Friday, May 09, on the second day of the so-called truce on Victory Day, Russia withdrew four ships to the Black Sea, including those equipped with Kalibr missiles.

EU calls for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine10.05.25, 03:12 • 2378 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
Kalibr (missile family)
Sea of Azov
Black Sea
Bosporus
Ukraine
