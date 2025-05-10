EU calls for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine

The European Union welcomes efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, said the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas. She made a corresponding post on the social network X (Twitter), UNN reports.

Details

The representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, published a statement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

The statement states that the EU remains steadfast in its commitment to a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

We join Ukraine and international partners, including the United States, in calling for a complete, unconditional ceasefire lasting at least 30 days. This pause in hostilities could be a vital step towards reducing civilian suffering. - the message says.

According to Ukraine's allies, this could create space for meaningful negotiations to end the aggressive war.

The EU emphasized that Russia still has to show its willingness to achieve peace.

Let us remind you

The President of Ukraine stated that he is in active communication with the USA to establish a 30-day ceasefire regime. In case of violation of the truce, the US threatens to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen talked about Ukraine with the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and pointed out the importance of adopting and implementing the proposed 30-day ceasefire in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. At the same time, the parties agreed that they should bring Ukraine to a position of strength, which includes further support for it.

The Presidents of Finland and Norway initiated negotiations with Trump and Zelenskyi regarding the possibility of a 30-day truce. Zelenskyi thanked for supporting Ukraine.

The President of France stated his support for Trump's call for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, awaiting a response from Russia.

The US and Europe are completing work on a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and the Russian Federation - Media