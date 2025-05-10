EU calls for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine

$41.510.07
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
May 9, 06:38 PM

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM

Shot a soldier and his mother-in-law in Kyiv region: the attacker was notified of suspicion and sent into custody

May 9, 03:23 PM

Merz hopes that a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine will be reached within the next two days - Bild

May 9, 03:37 PM

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM

Berlin reminded of the role of Ukrainians in the fight against Nazism, but there were provocations near the memorial

May 9, 03:45 PM
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Emmanuel Macron

Marco Rubio

Ukraine

United States

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM
Telegram

Facebook

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Financial Times

Grand Theft Auto

EU calls for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 May 9, 2025

The European Union supports efforts for a just peace in Ukraine based on the UN Charter. The EU calls for a 30-day ceasefire for negotiations.

EU calls for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine

The European Union welcomes efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, said the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas. She made a corresponding post on the social network X (Twitter), UNN reports.

Details

The representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, published a statement regarding Russia's war against Ukraine. 

The statement states that the EU remains steadfast in its commitment to a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

We join Ukraine and international partners, including the United States, in calling for a complete, unconditional ceasefire lasting at least 30 days. This pause in hostilities could be a vital step towards reducing civilian suffering.

- the message says.

According to Ukraine's allies, this could create space for meaningful negotiations to end the aggressive war.

The EU emphasized that Russia still has to show its willingness to achieve peace.

Let us remind you

The President of Ukraine stated that he is in active communication with the USA to establish a 30-day ceasefire regime. In case of violation of the truce, the US threatens to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen talked about Ukraine with the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and pointed out the importance of adopting and implementing the proposed 30-day ceasefire in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine. At the same time, the parties agreed that they should bring Ukraine to a position of strength, which includes further support for it.

The Presidents of Finland and Norway initiated negotiations with Trump and Zelenskyi regarding the possibility of a 30-day truce. Zelenskyi thanked for supporting Ukraine.

The President of France stated his support for Trump's call for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, awaiting a response from Russia.

The US and Europe are completing work on a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and the Russian Federation - Media09.05.25, 19:30 • 7994 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Kaya Kallas
United Nations
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
European Union
France
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
