The idea of creating a demilitarized zone is "not very alive" - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed the opinion that the idea of a 15-kilometer buffer zone proposed by Donald Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg is "not very viable." He emphasized that if implemented, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Sumy would continue to be on the front lines. He stated this during a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

The question of a demilitarized zone... I believe that this idea is not very viable, because it depends on the format of monitoring. The question of a demilitarized zone of 15 kilometers in both directions... And why 15? From what line will we calculate? From the border? What is the front? - the head of state asked rhetorically.

Zelenskyy also mentioned the missile attacks from the territory of Belarus and suggested that in such a case, the demilitarized zone of 15 kilometers should also be on the territory of Belarus.

Missiles flew from the territory of Belarus. So, 15 kilometers deep into Belarus as well? But long-range artillery strikes at 40 kilometers, so why not deeper? Now it's a different war. Today, drones. They fly for 50-100 kilometers. So, what are we going to do? Separate by 100 kilometers? - he added.

The President added that Ukraine already has experience with a demilitarized zone since 2014, when the Russians continued to entrench and strengthen their positions despite the ceasefire conditions.

What are we going to do with the city of Kherson? If we don't have our troops in Kherson, then we won't have Kherson. We know the experience after 2014. At the moment when there was a ceasefire, the "Russians" and separatists were constantly digging. They were digging and moving. And then, at the time of the full-scale invasion, the line differed from the one that was at the time of the conflict freeze - Zelenskyy reminded.

The head of state added that in case of implementation of the idea of a demilitarized zone, cities such as Kherson, Kharkiv, and Sumy will continue to be under the threat of fire.

If we agree to a buffer zone and retreat 15 kilometers, then cities such as Kherson, Kharkiv, and Sumy – everyone will supposedly have peace, but the war will continue for them, because artillery will fly into them. So, the idea is not viable today - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy also clarified that Ukraine has not received any official proposals regarding the formation of a demilitarized zone.

I heard these questions in the media and not only in the media. From many different people, from many different intelligence agencies. Officially, no one has offered anything like this to Ukraine - the President added.

Supplement

Representatives of the United States, Ukraine, and Europe have formed a list of conditions for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with 22 proposals, including a 30-day ceasefire. US Special Representative Stephen Witcoff is to hand it over to Putin.