US Supreme Court leaves Trump on Colorado ballot

The US Supreme Court has rejected the decision to exclude Donald Trump from the Colorado primary. The former president will be on the ballot on Super Tuesday.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the US television news agency.

Details

The U.S. Supreme Court granted Trump's appeal of another court's decision that effectively excluded Trump from the Colorado primary because of his role in the January 2021 storming of the Capitol.

Thus, according to the decision of the US Supreme Court, former US President Donald Trump may participate in the presidential primaries of his party.

The removal of Trump's name from the ballot in the US state of Colorado was not legal, the Supreme Court ruled on Monday, March 04.

Recall

According to a CBS News poll, American voters have a more positive view of Trump's economy than Biden's current economy, which allows Trump to outpace Biden nationally ahead of the midterm elections.

Jill Biden called former President Donald Trump a threat to women and families in a speech in Atlanta.