BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

A large-scale air alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the take-off of a MiG-31K in Russia, which poses a missile threat. The movement of strike UAVs towards the Kharkiv region has also been recorded.

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The alarm is related to the threat of a missile attack due to the take-off of MiG-31K in Russia.

All of Ukraine - missile danger! MiG-31K take-off recorded from the Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation)

- the message says.

The Air Force also warned of several groups of ударних UAVs heading to Kharkiv region.

Let us remind you

On the evening of Tuesday, April 29, Kharkiv was attacked by enemy drones. As of 0:38, the number of victims was 39 people, including children and a pregnant woman.

In Dnipro, late in the evening on Tuesday, April 29, several explosions were heard. According to local publics, the city was under attack by enemy "shaheds". One of the drones hit a residential building. One person died.

Large-scale drone attack on Kharkiv: footage of the aftermath of the strike
30.04.25, 01:48

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
MiG-31
Ukraine
