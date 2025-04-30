Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale air alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the take-off of a MiG-31K in Russia, which poses a missile threat. The movement of strike UAVs towards the Kharkiv region has also been recorded.
An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
The alarm is related to the threat of a missile attack due to the take-off of MiG-31K in Russia.
All of Ukraine - missile danger! MiG-31K take-off recorded from the Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation)
The Air Force also warned of several groups of ударних UAVs heading to Kharkiv region.
Let us remind you
On the evening of Tuesday, April 29, Kharkiv was attacked by enemy drones. As of 0:38, the number of victims was 39 people, including children and a pregnant woman.
In Dnipro, late in the evening on Tuesday, April 29, several explosions were heard. According to local publics, the city was under attack by enemy "shaheds". One of the drones hit a residential building. One person died.
