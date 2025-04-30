More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel
Exclusive
06:47 AM • 880 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 98652 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 116062 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 82313 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 109146 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 98364 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 82453 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 75993 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 158604 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 157479 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
1m/s
53%
752 mm
Popular news

US at the UN Security Council: Responsibility for peace in Ukraine lies with both countries

April 29, 11:47 PM • 10883 views

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 28755 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 18152 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 9708 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 9276 views
Publications

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 7394 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 74965 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 98642 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 158598 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 157474 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 64478 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 81551 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 78568 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 184130 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 94576 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8182 views

Most of the battles of the past day took place in the Pokrovsky direction – 75 out of 177. The enemy was also active in the Kursk and Lyman directions, inflicting 91 air strikes and almost 5,900 shellings.

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

The most - 75 out of 177 - battles on the front line took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Kursk region and the Lyman direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on April 30, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 177 combat clashes were recorded during the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 91 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 179 KABs. In addition, it carried out almost 5,900 shellings, 95 of which were from rocket salvo systems, and used 3,186 kamikaze drones for strikes.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 15 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two control points, four artillery pieces and an electronic warfare asset of the Russian invaders," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops stopped two enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and towards Kamianka.

In the Kupyansk direction, nine attacks by the occupiers took place last day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Zahryzove, Stepova Novoselivka and in the directions of Petropavlivka and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Lypove, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Myrne, Zelena Dolyna and Yampolivka.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske four times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 13 combat clashes were recorded in the directions of Maiske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora and in the areas of Kurdyumivka and Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks near Dachne, Toretsk, Krymske and in the direction of Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 75 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Tarasivka, Shevchenko, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Uspenivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Nadiivka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 13 attacks on the positions of our troops near Kostyantynopol, Burlatske, Pryvilne, Rivnopil and in the direction of Odradne.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action, without success.

In the Hulyaipilsky and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped 25 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched eight air strikes using 19 guided bombs, and also carried out 250 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 19 from rocket salvo systems," the statement reads.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,100 occupiers and destroyed 11 artillery systems30.04.25, 08:04 • 2654 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Brent
$62.57
Bitcoin
$94,900.90
S&P 500
$5,561.16
Tesla
$285.80
Газ TTF
$31.88
Золото
$3,319.44
Ethereum
$1,806.65