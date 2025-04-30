More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

The most - 75 out of 177 - battles on the front line took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Kursk region and the Lyman direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on April 30, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 177 combat clashes were recorded during the past day - reported in the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 91 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 179 KABs. In addition, it carried out almost 5,900 shellings, 95 of which were from rocket salvo systems, and used 3,186 kamikaze drones for strikes.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 15 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two control points, four artillery pieces and an electronic warfare asset of the Russian invaders," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops stopped two enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and towards Kamianka.

In the Kupyansk direction, nine attacks by the occupiers took place last day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Zahryzove, Stepova Novoselivka and in the directions of Petropavlivka and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Lypove, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Myrne, Zelena Dolyna and Yampolivka.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske four times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 13 combat clashes were recorded in the directions of Maiske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora and in the areas of Kurdyumivka and Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks near Dachne, Toretsk, Krymske and in the direction of Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 75 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Tarasivka, Shevchenko, Yelyzavetivka, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Uspenivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Nadiivka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 13 attacks on the positions of our troops near Kostyantynopol, Burlatske, Pryvilne, Rivnopil and in the direction of Odradne.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action, without success.

In the Hulyaipilsky and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped 25 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched eight air strikes using 19 guided bombs, and also carried out 250 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 19 from rocket salvo systems," the statement reads.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,100 occupiers and destroyed 11 artillery systems