Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,100 occupiers and destroyed 11 artillery systems

$41.740.01
47.390.01
ukenru
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 92091 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 109508 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 77404 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 104030 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 94717 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 80590 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 74644 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 154883 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 153619 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 133830 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
2.5m/s
52%
752 mm
Popular news

Situation at the front: 125 combat clashes, 70 enemy airstrikes - General Staff

April 29, 07:29 PM • 4348 views

A massive drone attack on Kharkiv is underway, three people are reported injured - mayor

April 29, 07:36 PM • 6718 views

Trump expressed a desire to become the new Pope

April 29, 07:47 PM • 15490 views

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

12:21 AM • 24214 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

12:32 AM • 13732 views
Publications

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 70935 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 92098 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 154884 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 153621 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 133831 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 62364 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 79571 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 76755 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 182371 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 92964 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,100 occupiers and destroyed 11 artillery systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

According to the General Staff, on April 29, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 1,100 Russian soldiers. 11 enemy artillery systems and other equipment were also destroyed.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,100 occupiers and destroyed 11 artillery systems

In the past 24 hours, on April 29, Russian troops lost 1,100 soldiers and 11 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 04.30.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 951960 (+1100) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10729 (+1)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22353 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒ 27091 (+11)
          • MLRS ‒ 1374 (+1)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1146 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 34289 (+112)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3196 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 46611 (+179)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3869 (+9)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Reminder

                              On April 28, the Russian army overcame another psychological mark in terms of losses in the war in Ukraine. The number of dead occupiers exceeded 950 thousand people.

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              Ukraine
                              Brent
                              $62.58
                              Bitcoin
                              $95,044.50
                              S&P 500
                              $5,561.16
                              Tesla
                              $285.80
                              Газ TTF
                              $31.96
                              Золото
                              $3,317.47
                              Ethereum
                              $1,811.95