Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 1208 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
09:16 AM • 10669 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 16882 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
08:12 AM • 15973 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
06:19 AM • 15331 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 20875 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 27363 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 22620 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 20139 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 17234 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.5m/s
87%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv will never agree to territorial concessions to Russia - Ukraine at the UN Security CouncilFebruary 25, 02:32 AM • 16138 views
The "thousand cuts" tactic: Russians adopted the experience of World War II in the war against Ukraine - France24February 25, 03:06 AM • 14890 views
Man opened fire on TCC servicemen in LutskFebruary 25, 03:43 AM • 4978 views
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassador07:00 AM • 11849 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - Politico09:26 AM • 12164 views
Publications
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 1242 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 38518 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 48932 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 66427 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 83443 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Viktor Orbán
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 14947 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 18681 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 21023 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 25763 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 34229 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Truth Social

Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

Journalists have confirmed a series of videos showing rallies, clashes around the Basij, and a statement by the Minister of Science about "zero tolerance" for unrest.

Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country

In Iran, student anti-government protests have taken place in at least 13 universities since Saturday. This was reported by BBC, according to UNN.

Details

The protests began in several major higher education institutions, including Mashhad, the country's second-largest city. Among them is Sajjad University of Technology.

Videos from the scene show a group of students in the main courtyard chanting slogans against the paramilitary volunteer force "Basij," which is part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). This week, the latter had already clashed with student protesters.

Another video, according to the BBC, was filmed at Shandiz Institute of Higher Education in Mashhad. There, students gathered near the main building of the educational institution.

In addition, unrest began on the campus of Khaje Nasir University in Tehran. One of the videos that went viral shows simultaneous demonstrations by government supporters and opponents in front of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering. In particular, anti-government students chant "Long live the Shah," while pro-government participants hold the flag of the Islamic Republic.

In turn, Iran's Minister of Science, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, has already stated that he will not tolerate any manifestations of unrest in universities.

Recall

Iran handed down the first death sentence to a participant in the January protests. The Revolutionary Court in Tehran sentenced Mohammed Abbasi to death, accusing him of "enmity against God" and killing a security officer.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Skirmishes
Tehran
Iran