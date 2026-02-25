Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country

In Iran, student anti-government protests have taken place in at least 13 universities since Saturday. This was reported by BBC, according to UNN.

The protests began in several major higher education institutions, including Mashhad, the country's second-largest city. Among them is Sajjad University of Technology.

Videos from the scene show a group of students in the main courtyard chanting slogans against the paramilitary volunteer force "Basij," which is part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). This week, the latter had already clashed with student protesters.

Another video, according to the BBC, was filmed at Shandiz Institute of Higher Education in Mashhad. There, students gathered near the main building of the educational institution.

In addition, unrest began on the campus of Khaje Nasir University in Tehran. One of the videos that went viral shows simultaneous demonstrations by government supporters and opponents in front of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering. In particular, anti-government students chant "Long live the Shah," while pro-government participants hold the flag of the Islamic Republic.

In turn, Iran's Minister of Science, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, has already stated that he will not tolerate any manifestations of unrest in universities.

Iran handed down the first death sentence to a participant in the January protests. The Revolutionary Court in Tehran sentenced Mohammed Abbasi to death, accusing him of "enmity against God" and killing a security officer.