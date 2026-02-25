18-year-old Kharkiv resident suspected of calling to "lure" police to the scene of a terrorist attack in Lviv

The SBU and the National Police have notified a Kharkiv resident who "lured" police officers to the scene of a terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22, the SBU department in the Lviv region reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The Security Service and the National Police have notified an 18-year-old Kharkiv resident who "lured" police officers to the scene of a terrorist attack that occurred in Lviv on the night of February 22. - reported the SBU.

Details

As the investigation established, "at the behest of her handler, while in Kharkiv, she called the emergency line and voiced the text provided to her, stating that she had allegedly seen two unknown individuals breaking into a grocery store in Lviv."

"When a police patrol arrived at this call, the Rashists remotely detonated a homemade bomb planted near the location. After the arrival of a second law enforcement crew and a foot patrol of the National Guard, another explosion occurred," the special service indicated.

As noted by the SBU, "it was established that the author of the anonymous message from Kharkiv came to the attention of Russian special services in January of this year when she was looking for 'easy money' on Telegram channels."

"She agreed to transmit a pre-prepared false message to law enforcement officers and planned to receive 100 US dollars for this 'fake' call to 112," the SBU reported.

Currently, the suspect, as indicated, has been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 383 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (knowingly false report of a criminal offense).

The investigation is ongoing to identify and bring to justice all persons involved in the crime.

Recall

On the night of February 22, explosions occurred in the area of the Magnus shopping center in Lviv. As a result of the detonation of improvised explosive devices, 23-year-old police officer Viktoria Shpylka died. Another 25 people were injured.

The Security Service and the National Police detained the suspect in the terrorist attack within 10 hours after a series of explosions.

The 33-year-old suspect in the terrorist attack in the center of Lviv has been taken into custody for a period of 60 days without the right to bail.