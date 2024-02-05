ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Ex-President of the Philippines threatens to secede territory in the south of the country, but the government promises to protect sovereignty

Ex-President of the Philippines threatens to secede territory in the south of the country, but the government promises to protect sovereignty

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22884 views

The Philippine Defense Minister has vowed to defend the country's sovereignty against threats of secession from the southern island of Mindanao by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Philippine Defense Minister has promised to "strictly observe" the country's sovereignty in response to former President Rodrigo Duterte's separatist threats. This was reported by Reuters and UNN.

Details

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has called for the independence of the southern island of Mindanao, as his alliance with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. collapsed last week over disagreements over attempts to amend the constitution. In response to these calls, the Philippine government warned on Sunday that it would crush any attempt at separatism with "decisive force." Defense Minister Gilberto Teodoro vowed to "strictly respect" the country's sovereignty.

The mandate of the Ministry of National Defense is to ensure the sovereignty of the state and the integrity of the national territory, as enshrined in the Constitution. We will strictly fulfill this mandate both externally and internally

- said the Minister of Defense.

HelpHelp

Duterte made history by becoming the first president of the Philippines to come from the resource-rich island of Mindanao, one of the poorest regions of the Philippine archipelago. The island is home to various groups affiliated with the Islamic State, and for decades the state has been plagued by intense conflicts between Muslim rebel groups and the army.

In 2014, the most influential forces in the region - the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front guerrilla group - signed a peace agreement under which the rebels gave up their quest for independence in favor of greater autonomy for the Muslim-majority Bangsamoro region of southeastern Mindanao.

Recall

Vietnam and the Philippines on Tuesday signed a maritime cooperation agreementto help better manage conflicts amid threats from China in the South China Sea.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
bongbong-marcosBongbong Marcos
vietnamVietnam
rodrigo-duterteRodrigo Duterte
reutersReuters
chileChile
mindanaoMindanao
south-china-seaSouth China Sea
philippinesPhilippines
taiwanTaiwan
chinaChina

