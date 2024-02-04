Taiwan imposes sanctions against a Russian company that imported Taiwanese machine tools to Russia for possible weapons production

Taiwanese authorities have imposed sanctions on the Russian company iMachine. The company is suspected of exporting high-tech Taiwanese machines to Russia through third countries that could be used in the production of weapons. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Taiwan, UNN writes.

The report says that the decision was made based on media reports that a Russian arms manufacturer used a scheme to supply machine tools to Russia through third countries.

In this regard, the Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan announced that it had added the Russian company iMachine, involved in this case, to the sanctions list. All companies in Taiwan are prohibited from doing business with this Russian firm.

The Ministry of Economy reminded that in order to maintain the sanctions regime against Russia, fines for companies that can supply goods to Russia through third countries have been increased 15 times.

Earlier, the media reported that since Russia's invasion of Ukraine , Taiwan has become the largest supplier of metalworking machines to Russia, delivering $29 million worth of equipment through Turkey, despite Taiwan's pro-Ukrainian stance. These machines are vital to the Russian military industry for the production of precision weapons, but sanctions do not restrict the export of most Taiwanese machines.

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, reported that thanks to the cooperation of KFI and foreign journalists , three peoplewere arrested in the Netherlands who organized the supply of dual-use goods to Russia in order to circumvent sanctions.

"We are sincerely grateful to the international investigators whose professional activities help to block Russian routes of illegal supply of foreign microelectronics to equip enemy missiles and drones. Among the latter, we have a successful case of cooperation with journalists from the Netherlands. Their investigation led to the arrest of three people as part of a multinational investigation into an international smuggling network that was working to circumvent European sanctions against Russia. Such small local steps help to increase the effectiveness of sanctions pressure on the aggressor country," Ruvin said.

Taiwan tightens sanctions against russia and belarus