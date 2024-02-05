Wildfires in Chile: at least 112 victims reported

The death toll from the wildfires that have been raging for three days in Chile has risen to 112, and another 200 people are still missing. This was reported by The Washington Post, according to UNN.

Details

As noted, late on Sunday, the Chilean forensic service increased the confirmed death toll from the forest fires to 112 people.

The epicenter of the fires was the city of Viña del Mar, where on Sunday the flames destroyed a botanical garden founded in 1931. At least 1,600 people were left homeless.

In addition, officials reported that 200 people were reported missing in Viña del Mar and surrounding areas. As noted, the city of 300,000 people is a popular beach resort.

Rodrigo Mundaca, the governor of the Valparaiso region, where Viña del Mar and other affected cities are located, believes that some of the fires may have been started deliberately.

"These fires started in four locations that caught fire at the same time," Mundaka said. "As the authorities, we will have to work hard to find those responsible.

As noted, the fires around Viña del Mar began in mountainous forested areas that are difficult to reach. But they have spread to densely populated areas on the city's periphery.

A curfew was declared in Viña del Mar and the neighboring towns of Kilpe and Villa Alemán to prevent looting.

On February 5, President Gabriel Boric declared two days of national mourning for the victims.

Add

The fires broke out during a week of record high temperatures in central Chile. Over the past two months, El Niño weather conditions have caused drought and high temperatures in western South America, which has also increased the risk of wildfires.