US and Philippine Marines sink a ship during large-scale exercises in the South China Sea

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
US and Philippine Marines sink a ship during large-scale exercises in the South China Sea

US and Philippine Marines sink a ship during large-scale exercises in the South China Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53186 views

American and Philippine forces sink a decommissioned Philippine Navy ship during a large-scale joint military exercise in the South China Sea that simulated combat operations with an enemy ship.

U.S. and Philippine forces sank a decommissioned Philippine Navy ship on Wednesday during a training exercise in the South China Sea that simulated combat with an enemy vessel. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Associated Press.

Details

The United States and the Philippines conducted joint naval exercises in the South China Sea on Wednesday. More than 16,000 troops from the United States and the Philippines, along with several hundred Australian troops and military observers from 14 countries, took part in the annual readiness exercise called Balikatan (Tagalog for "shoulder to shoulder").

The exercises began on April 22 and ended on Friday; during them, a scenario of a foreign invasion of the Philippine archipelago was practiced. A model ship was reportedly sunk using artillery and precision-guided missiles.

For reference

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered his army to shift its focus to external defense. The Philippines emphasizes that China's actions in the South China Sea are becoming a major concern. China has repeatedly harassed Philippine naval forces and coast guard ships with powerful water cannons, a military-grade laser, blocking traffic and other dangerous maneuvers in the high seas near two disputed shoals in the South China Sea. The events have led to minor clashes at various times, injuring several Philippine military personnel and damaging support vessels.

China strongly opposed the joint exercises of the United States and the Philippines. The PRC noted that such actions allow American troops to establish bridgeheads and observation posts in the north of the Philippines, across the strait from Taiwan, as well as in the western Philippine provinces bordering the South China Sea.

Recall

The Philippines summoned China's ambassador after the Chinese coast guard used powerful water cannons against Philippine ships patrolling the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, damaging the vessels and escalating tensions around the disputed area.

In the first quarter of 2024 , the United States overtook China to become Germany's top trading partner with a trade volume of 63 billion euros, while China's figure was just under 60 billion euros.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Contact us about advertising