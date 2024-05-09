US and Philippine Marines sink a ship during large-scale exercises in the South China Sea

U.S. and Philippine forces sank a decommissioned Philippine Navy ship on Wednesday during a training exercise in the South China Sea that simulated combat with an enemy vessel. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Associated Press.

Details

The United States and the Philippines conducted joint naval exercises in the South China Sea on Wednesday. More than 16,000 troops from the United States and the Philippines, along with several hundred Australian troops and military observers from 14 countries, took part in the annual readiness exercise called Balikatan (Tagalog for "shoulder to shoulder").

The exercises began on April 22 and ended on Friday; during them, a scenario of a foreign invasion of the Philippine archipelago was practiced. A model ship was reportedly sunk using artillery and precision-guided missiles.

For reference

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered his army to shift its focus to external defense. The Philippines emphasizes that China's actions in the South China Sea are becoming a major concern. China has repeatedly harassed Philippine naval forces and coast guard ships with powerful water cannons, a military-grade laser, blocking traffic and other dangerous maneuvers in the high seas near two disputed shoals in the South China Sea. The events have led to minor clashes at various times, injuring several Philippine military personnel and damaging support vessels.

China strongly opposed the joint exercises of the United States and the Philippines. The PRC noted that such actions allow American troops to establish bridgeheads and observation posts in the north of the Philippines, across the strait from Taiwan, as well as in the western Philippine provinces bordering the South China Sea.

Recall

The Philippines summoned China's ambassador after the Chinese coast guard used powerful water cannons against Philippine ships patrolling the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, damaging the vessels and escalating tensions around the disputed area.

