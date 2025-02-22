SBU drones shut down Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station in Russia

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 13730 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 33017 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 67731 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 41268 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108881 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 94915 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111790 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116570 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148064 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115110 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 85210 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 39883 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104601 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 51827 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 30613 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 67731 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 108881 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148064 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139040 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171565 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 10590 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 30613 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132331 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134224 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162744 views
SBU drones shut down Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station in Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38907 views

SBU drones attacked the Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station in the Krasnodar region. The strike on the power substation resulted in a complete blackout of the facility and a halt in oil pumping.

SBU drones de-energized and shut down the Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station in the Krasnodar region of Russia. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by sources in the SBU.

On February 20, the SBU "cotton" shut down the Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station. This station is one of the key ones for oil transportation in the Kuban region: it supplies oil to the Afip and Ilya refineries,

- said the UNN source.

The source reports that the drone strike hit the 110/35/10 kV power substation that supplies the NPS. The substation caught fire, causing a complete blackout and an emergency shutdown of the oil pumping process. The Russians are currently establishing the amount of damage.

This is the eighth successful SBU special operation since the beginning of the year to target Russian oil refineries and oil pumping facilities. Each such "cotton wool" brings multimillion-dollar losses to Russia and complicates the supply of fuel to the Russian army,

- an informed source in the SBU said.

Addendum

On February 17 , a source in the SBU reportedthat SBU and AFU drones attacked two important Russian enterprises working for the enemy military-industrial complex - the Ilya Oil Refinery and the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

