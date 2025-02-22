SBU drones de-energized and shut down the Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station in the Krasnodar region of Russia. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by sources in the SBU.

On February 20, the SBU "cotton" shut down the Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station. This station is one of the key ones for oil transportation in the Kuban region: it supplies oil to the Afip and Ilya refineries, - said the UNN source.

The source reports that the drone strike hit the 110/35/10 kV power substation that supplies the NPS. The substation caught fire, causing a complete blackout and an emergency shutdown of the oil pumping process. The Russians are currently establishing the amount of damage.

This is the eighth successful SBU special operation since the beginning of the year to target Russian oil refineries and oil pumping facilities. Each such "cotton wool" brings multimillion-dollar losses to Russia and complicates the supply of fuel to the Russian army, - an informed source in the SBU said.

Addendum

On February 17 , a source in the SBU reportedthat SBU and AFU drones attacked two important Russian enterprises working for the enemy military-industrial complex - the Ilya Oil Refinery and the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station.