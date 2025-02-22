SBU drones shut down Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station in Russia
SBU drones attacked the Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station in the Krasnodar region. The strike on the power substation resulted in a complete blackout of the facility and a halt in oil pumping.
SBU drones de-energized and shut down the Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station in the Krasnodar region of Russia. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by sources in the SBU.
On February 20, the SBU "cotton" shut down the Novovelichkovskaya oil pumping station. This station is one of the key ones for oil transportation in the Kuban region: it supplies oil to the Afip and Ilya refineries,
The source reports that the drone strike hit the 110/35/10 kV power substation that supplies the NPS. The substation caught fire, causing a complete blackout and an emergency shutdown of the oil pumping process. The Russians are currently establishing the amount of damage.
This is the eighth successful SBU special operation since the beginning of the year to target Russian oil refineries and oil pumping facilities. Each such "cotton wool" brings multimillion-dollar losses to Russia and complicates the supply of fuel to the Russian army,
Addendum
On February 17 , a source in the SBU reportedthat SBU and AFU drones attacked two important Russian enterprises working for the enemy military-industrial complex - the Ilya Oil Refinery and the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station.