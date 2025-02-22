Incredible movies based on real events: what to watch in your free time

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 368 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 15850 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 42013 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 27679 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 105735 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 90494 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111291 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116519 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 146053 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115079 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 46847 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 72863 views
The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 24416 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 102508 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 36789 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 42127 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 105746 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 146062 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 137112 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 169658 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 15135 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131220 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133187 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161810 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 141278 views
Incredible movies based on real events: what to watch in your free time

Incredible movies based on real events: what to watch in your free time

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 174370 views

A selection of films based on real events: from the story of the wrestling brothers to the creation of the nuclear bomb. Each film tells a unique story that changed the lives of not only the characters but also society.

Films based on real events have a special power and magic because they reflect true stories. They can tell us about great achievements, tragedies or difficult moments in life that change not only individual destiny but also society as a whole. UNN offers a selection of movies to watch in your free time.

The Iron Claw 2023 is a true story about the inseparable Von Erich brothers who carry the "family curse". In the early 80s, they became famous for their international wrestling competitions. Through tragedy and triumph, under the pressure of their father and coach, the brothers strive for greater glory on the big stages.

  • Genre: biography, drama, sports
    • Country: USA, UK
      • Director: Sean Durkin
        • Cast: Gault McCanney, Maura Tierney, Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Scott Innes, Stanley Simons

          Wicked Little Letters 2024 is a true story about the English town of Littlehampton. In the 1920s, the town was caught up in a dirty and dark scandal, and its residents began to receive letters with unpleasant and offensive content. Suspicion immediately falls on a rude, drunken migrant from Ireland, Rose Gooding.

          • Genre: Comedy, Detective, Drama, Crime
            • Country: United Kingdom, France
              • Director: Thea Sherrock
                • Cast: Jesse Buckley, Olivia Colman, Hugh Skinner, Timothy Spall

                  Saturday Night 2024 is a 90-minute adventure about what happened behind the scenes of the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live, which was very popular in the United States. On October 11, 1975, a group of young comedians changed television and culture forever.

                  • Genre: Comedy, Drama, Biography, Historical
                    • Country: USA
                      • Director: Jason Reitman
                        • Cast: Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennett, Corey Michael Smith, Dylan O'Brien, Emily Fern, Matt Wood

                          Oppenheimer 2023 is a dramatized story about physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer, who made a major contribution to the development of the first nuclear weapon that ended World War II. The film shows his life from his student days to the postwar events and the fear of what he created.

                          • Genre: Drama, Historical, Biographical
                            • Country: USA, UK
                              • Director: Christopher Nolan
                                • Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie

                                  The Order 2024 - In the United States, a series of brutal bank robberies, frauds, and armored car thefts terrified citizens across the West Coast. While federal agents were unable to find answers, a lone FBI agent stationed in the quiet town of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, came to the conclusion that the crimes were organized by radical activists planning to overthrow the US federal government.

                                  • Genre: Drama, Crime, Thriller
                                    • Country: Canada, United Kingdom, United States
                                      • Director: Justin Kurzel
                                        • Cast: Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Marc Maron, Daniel Yip, Morgan Holmstrom
                                          Olga Rozgon

                                          Olga Rozgon

                                          SocietyUNN Lite
                                          j-robert-oppenheimerRobert Oppenheimer
                                          united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
                                          united-statesUnited States

                                          Incredible movies based on real events: what to watch in your free time | УНН