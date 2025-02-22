Incredible movies based on real events: what to watch in your free time

Films based on real events have a special power and magic because they reflect true stories. They can tell us about great achievements, tragedies or difficult moments in life that change not only individual destiny but also society as a whole. UNN offers a selection of movies to watch in your free time.

The Iron Claw 2023 is a true story about the inseparable Von Erich brothers who carry the "family curse". In the early 80s, they became famous for their international wrestling competitions. Through tragedy and triumph, under the pressure of their father and coach, the brothers strive for greater glory on the big stages.

Genre: biography, drama, sports

Country: USA, UK

Director: Sean Durkin

Cast: Gault McCanney, Maura Tierney, Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Scott Innes, Stanley Simons

Wicked Little Letters 2024 is a true story about the English town of Littlehampton. In the 1920s, the town was caught up in a dirty and dark scandal, and its residents began to receive letters with unpleasant and offensive content. Suspicion immediately falls on a rude, drunken migrant from Ireland, Rose Gooding.

Genre: Comedy, Detective, Drama, Crime

Country: United Kingdom, France

Director: Thea Sherrock

Cast: Jesse Buckley, Olivia Colman, Hugh Skinner, Timothy Spall

Saturday Night 2024 is a 90-minute adventure about what happened behind the scenes of the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live, which was very popular in the United States. On October 11, 1975, a group of young comedians changed television and culture forever.

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Biography, Historical

Country: USA

Director: Jason Reitman

Cast: Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennett, Corey Michael Smith, Dylan O'Brien, Emily Fern, Matt Wood

Oppenheimer 2023 is a dramatized story about physicist Robert J. Oppenheimer, who made a major contribution to the development of the first nuclear weapon that ended World War II. The film shows his life from his student days to the postwar events and the fear of what he created.

Genre: Drama, Historical, Biographical

Country: USA, UK

Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie

The Order 2024 - In the United States, a series of brutal bank robberies, frauds, and armored car thefts terrified citizens across the West Coast. While federal agents were unable to find answers, a lone FBI agent stationed in the quiet town of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, came to the conclusion that the crimes were organized by radical activists planning to overthrow the US federal government.

Genre: Drama, Crime, Thriller

Country: Canada, United Kingdom, United States

Director: Justin Kurzel