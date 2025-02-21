Tight regulation of the pharmaceutical market may create additional problems and provoke a rise in drug prices - economic expert Borys Kushniruk

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 19336 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 38570 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 77194 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 46324 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110070 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96466 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111946 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116596 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148802 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115120 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 89111 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 45188 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105369 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 56769 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 38375 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 77201 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110070 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148802 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139743 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 172242 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 14936 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 38406 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132609 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134494 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162981 views
Tight regulation of the pharmaceutical market may create additional problems and provoke a rise in drug prices - economic expert Borys Kushniruk

Tight regulation of the pharmaceutical market may create additional problems and provoke a rise in drug prices - economic expert Borys Kushniruk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 154146 views

Economist Borys Kushniruk has warned of the risks of the new law on pharmaceutical market regulation. A ban on discounts and restrictions on margins could lead to higher drug prices and a reduction in the range of products.

The introduction of critical markups by the state and the prohibition of discounts from manufacturers may cause more harm than good in the pharmaceutical market. This opinion was expressed by economic expert Borys Kushniruk in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

I believe that the state should have a fairly strict mechanism for fighting monopolies and cartels, but setting these critical markups and so on, it actually provokes problems. In addition, there are some other things that look strange. The prohibition of the so-called marketing agreements (discounts given by the manufacturer - ed.), which form a very significant part of the pharmaceutical chains' revenues, and which ensure their functioning,

- Kushniruk said.

According to him, such changes in the regulation of the pharmaceutical market will not help reduce the price of medicines, but, on the contrary, may eventually lead to an increase in the cost of drugs.

If you take this out from under them, it doesn't directly affect price reductions, but rather creates a difficult situation for the networks,

- Kushniruk said.

He explained that the new regulation could lead to a lack of competition in the pharmaceutical market and ultimately cause an increase in drug prices.

Commenting on concerns about the potential exit of foreign companies from the Ukrainian market due to tight regulation, Kushniruk emphasized the importance of maintaining foreign investment in Ukraine.

Undoubtedly, we need foreign businesses to stay, work and invest in the country's economy,

- He said.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada passed in the second reading the draft law No. 11493 on the regulation of the pharmaceutical market. In particular, one of the provisions is to set a margin limit of 8% for distributors and representative offices of foreign pharmaceutical companies. According to the estimates of economic expert Serhiy Lyamets, state regulation of drug prices and limitation of markups to 8% may lead to annual budget losses of at least UAH 8 billion.

The European Business Association has previously called on the President of Ukraine to veto the draft law passed by the Parliament due to concerns that the innovations could negatively affect the health of patients.

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko did not rule out a possible reduction in the range of medicines in pharmacies after the law comes into force, which could affect the availability of medicines for Ukrainians. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyHealth
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
viktor-liashkoViktor Lyashko
ukraineUkraine

