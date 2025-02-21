russia is preparing an information attack on europe and ukraine: plans of the russian special services

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 12213 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 31135 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 64923 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 39754 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108586 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 94624 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111757 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116568 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147866 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115108 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 84156 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 38546 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104408 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 50632 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 28464 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 65028 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 108598 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147874 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138867 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171387 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 9267 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 28464 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132245 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134145 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162675 views
russia is preparing an information attack on europe and ukraine: plans of the russian special services

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 114920 views

The FSB, GRU, and SVR have launched active information operations against Ukraine and Europe. The goal is to strengthen Euroskepticism, split Ukrainian society, and make the EU refuse to support Ukraine.

Russian special services, in particular the FSB, GRU, and SVR, launched active information operations aimed at undermining EU unity and support for Ukraine.

The key goals are to increase Euroscepticism, split society in Ukraine, and disinformation.

This was reported by the head of the NSDC's Centralized Political Analysis Center, Andriy Kovalenko, in Telegram, UNN reports.

Russian special services are entering an active stage of information operations against Ukraine and Europe. The main objective is to promote Euroscepticism, support politicians who will question the current EU structure, unbalance Europe to refuse to support Ukraine, and change the current EU course

- wrote Kovalenko.

According to him, Russia is seeking to create conditions for the absorption of the Baltic states and to have sanctions lifted against Moscow. In Ukraine, the occupiers will try to split society by pitting civilians against the military and calling for protests.

Kovalenko emphasized that the FSB, GRU and Russian Foreign Intelligence Service are currently conducting active operations: 

  • The FSB is engaged in cleansing the Russian information space, creating a “fake opposition” and recruiting subversives in Ukraine;
  • The GRU is responsible for information and psychological operations against Ukraine and the West, supports proxy groups in Europe, uses social media and bloggers to spread disinformation, and recruits saboteurs;
  • The Foreign Intelligence Service, under Naryshkin's leadership, is engaged in diplomatic propaganda and manipulation through foreign media and think tanks.

They recruit politicians, spread lies about “terrorist attacks”, “Ukrainian terrorists” and “the division of Ukraine”.

According to Kovalenko, Sergey Kiriyenko of the Putin administration is responsible for all these processes. The information war is expected to intensify in February-summer 2025.

Recall

The Russian Federation is conducting an information operation codenamed “Ukraine does not want peace,” which is supervised by the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin. 

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

