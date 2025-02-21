russia is preparing an information attack on europe and ukraine: plans of the russian special services

Russian special services, in particular the FSB, GRU, and SVR, launched active information operations aimed at undermining EU unity and support for Ukraine.

The key goals are to increase Euroscepticism, split society in Ukraine, and disinformation.

This was reported by the head of the NSDC's Centralized Political Analysis Center, Andriy Kovalenko, in Telegram, UNN reports.

Russian special services are entering an active stage of information operations against Ukraine and Europe. The main objective is to promote Euroscepticism, support politicians who will question the current EU structure, unbalance Europe to refuse to support Ukraine, and change the current EU course - wrote Kovalenko.

According to him, Russia is seeking to create conditions for the absorption of the Baltic states and to have sanctions lifted against Moscow. In Ukraine, the occupiers will try to split society by pitting civilians against the military and calling for protests.

Kovalenko emphasized that the FSB, GRU and Russian Foreign Intelligence Service are currently conducting active operations:

The FSB is engaged in cleansing the Russian information space, creating a “fake opposition” and recruiting subversives in Ukraine;

The GRU is responsible for information and psychological operations against Ukraine and the West, supports proxy groups in Europe, uses social media and bloggers to spread disinformation, and recruits saboteurs;

The Foreign Intelligence Service, under Naryshkin's leadership, is engaged in diplomatic propaganda and manipulation through foreign media and think tanks.

They recruit politicians, spread lies about “terrorist attacks”, “Ukrainian terrorists” and “the division of Ukraine”.

According to Kovalenko, Sergey Kiriyenko of the Putin administration is responsible for all these processes. The information war is expected to intensify in February-summer 2025.

Recall

The Russian Federation is conducting an information operation codenamed “Ukraine does not want peace,” which is supervised by the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin.