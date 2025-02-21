Nicolas Cage's ex-girlfriend sues him and their son for assault

The ex-girlfriend of Hollywood star Nicolas Cage, Christina Fulton , has sued him and their son for "life-threatening injuries" she claims she sustained during an alleged fight last year.

This was reported by BBC, UNN.

Details

Christina Fulton accuses her 34-year-old son Weston Cage, whom she described as a "300-pound professional fighter," of attacking her for no reason.

In the lawsuit, Fulton accuses his son of assault and battery and Nicolas Cage of negligence, noting that he failed to take appropriate measures to stop his son's aggressive behavior, despite his knowledge of Weston's mental health problems.

The lawsuit also includes a claim for compensation for physical, emotional and economic damages that Fulton said she suffered as a result of the attack. Nicolas Cage's lawyers called the lawsuit "frivolous.

Weston Cage was arrested last June and charged with two felonies of assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of attacking his mother and another person. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Fulton claims that she visited her son on April 28, 2024, after receiving "urgent messages" from his friends, according to a civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Millie Bobby Brown explains why she lives on a farm: “I don't do it for aesthetics”

When she arrived, she said, Weston Cage attacked her in a "maniacal rage," beating her in the parking lot, in the elevator and in the lobby of his building. The lawsuit says she suffered a concussion, multiple bruises, neck and throat injuries, dental injuries, tinnitus, abdominal injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.

In addition, Fulton claims that Nicolas Cage knew about their son's "long history of mental and psychological disorders" and previous alleged incidents of "violent assault and battery" but continued to condone such behavior by providing him with financial support.

In particular, the lawsuit also states that Nicolas Cage bought an apartment for his son next door to his own house, picked him up from prison several times, and drank alcohol with him, despite knowing about his struggle with drug addiction. Nicolas Cage's lawyers called the lawsuit "absurd," saying that he was not responsible for the actions of his adult son.

Blake Lively updates her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni: new details of the scandal on set