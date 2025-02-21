Nicolas Cage's ex-girlfriend sues him and their son for assault

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 6739 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 24574 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 55487 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 34644 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 107412 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 92896 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111563 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116549 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147137 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115096 views

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 52822 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 79559 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 32916 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103599 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 45000 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 55562 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 107425 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147144 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138149 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 170678 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 3336 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 22300 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131856 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133778 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162347 views
Nicolas Cage's ex-girlfriend sues him and their son for assault

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 144577 views

Christina Fulton has filed a lawsuit against Nicolas Cage and their son Weston for a brutal attack in 2024. She accuses Cage of negligence regarding her son's aggressive behavior and seeks compensation for her injuries.

The ex-girlfriend of Hollywood star Nicolas Cage, Christina Fulton , has sued him and their son for "life-threatening injuries" she claims she sustained during an alleged fight last year.

This was reported by BBC, UNN.

Details

Christina Fulton accuses her 34-year-old son Weston Cage, whom she described as a "300-pound professional fighter," of attacking her for no reason.

In the lawsuit, Fulton accuses his son of assault and battery and Nicolas Cage of negligence, noting that he failed to take appropriate measures to stop his son's aggressive behavior, despite his knowledge of Weston's mental health problems.

The lawsuit also includes a claim for compensation for physical, emotional and economic damages that Fulton said she suffered as a result of the attack. Nicolas Cage's lawyers called the lawsuit "frivolous.

Weston Cage was arrested last June and charged with two felonies of assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of attacking his mother and another person. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Fulton claims that she visited her son on April 28, 2024, after receiving "urgent messages" from his friends, according to a civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Millie Bobby Brown explains why she lives on a farm: “I don't do it for aesthetics”13.02.25, 11:11 • 156506 views

When she arrived, she said, Weston Cage attacked her in a "maniacal rage," beating her in the parking lot, in the elevator and in the lobby of his building. The lawsuit says she suffered a concussion, multiple bruises, neck and throat injuries, dental injuries, tinnitus, abdominal injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Image

In addition, Fulton claims that Nicolas Cage knew about their son's "long history of mental and psychological disorders" and previous alleged incidents of "violent assault and battery" but continued to condone such behavior by providing him with financial support.

In particular, the lawsuit also states that Nicolas Cage bought an apartment for his son next door to his own house, picked him up from prison several times, and drank alcohol with him, despite knowing about his struggle with drug addiction. Nicolas Cage's lawyers called the lawsuit "absurd," saying that he was not responsible for the actions of his adult son.

Blake Lively updates her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni: new details of the scandal on set20.02.25, 17:26 • 131739 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
los-angelesLos Angeles

Contact us about advertising