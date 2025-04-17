Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11489 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57861 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57026 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65947 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65428 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59706 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52572 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77109 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
Publications

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57859 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62252 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77031 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116440 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125068 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3916 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22235 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26708 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121606 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63357 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14004 views

The production of CZ Bren 2 assault rifles under the name "Sich" has started in Ukraine, and they are already being supplied to the Armed Forces. This modern weapon has a modular design and is produced at Ukroboronprom facilities.

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

The Czech-made Bren 2 assault rifles are produced in Ukraine. This weapon is gradually being supplied to the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by Ukroboronprom in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

CZ Bren 2 is a modern Czech assault rifle developed by Česká zbrojovka Uherský Brod. This weapon is equipped with a modular design that allows you to change the caliber (the most common are 5.56×45 mm NATO and Soviet 7.62×39 mm), as well as the length of the barrel and configuration, depending on the needs of a particular fighter.

CZ Bren 2 was first presented in 2015. Two years later, the rifle was adopted by the Czech Army. In Ukraine, they are produced under the name Sich.

Now the assault rifle is supplied to our defenders by Ukroboronprom, at the facilities of which this weapon is assembled. Farewell, Kalash, welcome, CZ Bren 2 "Sich" 

- stated in Ukroboronprom.

Let us remind you

The UK Ministry of Defense has successfully tested a new type of electronic weapon to combat RapidDestroyer drones. More than 100 UAVs were destroyed during the tests.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Technologies
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Czech Republic
Ukraine
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$85,070.10
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,328.40
Ethereum
$1,588.85