Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

The Czech-made Bren 2 assault rifles are produced in Ukraine. This weapon is gradually being supplied to the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by Ukroboronprom in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

CZ Bren 2 is a modern Czech assault rifle developed by Česká zbrojovka Uherský Brod. This weapon is equipped with a modular design that allows you to change the caliber (the most common are 5.56×45 mm NATO and Soviet 7.62×39 mm), as well as the length of the barrel and configuration, depending on the needs of a particular fighter.

CZ Bren 2 was first presented in 2015. Two years later, the rifle was adopted by the Czech Army. In Ukraine, they are produced under the name Sich.

Now the assault rifle is supplied to our defenders by Ukroboronprom, at the facilities of which this weapon is assembled. Farewell, Kalash, welcome, CZ Bren 2 "Sich" - stated in Ukroboronprom.

