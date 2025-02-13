ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Millie Bobby Brown explains why she lives on a farm: “I don't do it for aesthetics”

Millie Bobby Brown explains why she lives on a farm: “I don't do it for aesthetics”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 156507 views

The star explained that she lives on a farm not for the sake of the “trad wife” fashion trend, but because of her true love for this lifestyle. On the farm, the actress rescues dogs from shelters through her Joey's Friends foundation.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé, Jake Bonjovi, son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, live on a farm in Georgia. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress emphasized that their farm life is not a fashion trend, but a conscious choice.

This is reported by Foxnews, UNN.

Details

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Brown admitted that she chose to live on a farm to spend more time offline, not to be a “trad wife” influencer.  Trad wives are a subculture of women who believe in clear gender roles and showcase their homemaker lifestyle to other women on social media, which often involves living on a farm and cooking from scratch.

I don't do it [living on a farm] for the sake of aesthetics. I do it because I love it. Maybe there are “traditional” wives who do it because it seems useful, but it's not. If you don't pick up horse shit or wash a cow with your bare hands, then this life is not for you. It's not for you at all

Image

You think that animals are peaceful. You think the South is peaceful. You think this place is peaceful. But there is so much chaos there. My animals are noisy, and it's a mess, and my dogs are crazy. And there's, you know, laughter, a lot of passion and excitement, and it's a very vibrant place. There's so much chaos, and that's where I excel

- She said.

 On his farm, Brown reportedly rescues dogs from animal shelters through his Joey's Friends foundation and places them in a barn on his farm.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

UNN Lite

