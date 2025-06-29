Russians attacked an evacuation bus in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with a kamikaze drone

Russian-terrorist troops attacked a Proliska Humanitarian Mission bus with a bomber drone yesterday, as it was travelling to evacuate families with children from settlements in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region, where forced evacuation has been announced. This was reported by UNN with reference to the mission's message.

Details

It is noted that an unguided fragmentation munition was dropped half a meter from the vehicle.

As a result of the hit, the mini-bus had its rear wheels damaged, the fuel tank hit, windows blown out, the interior mangled, and the driveshaft punctured - states the report.

It is indicated that at the time of the incident, there were no evacuees on the bus yet; the bus was only heading to pick them up. At the same time, the driver of the evacuation crew miraculously remained alive and unharmed.

Recall

As of mid-June, over 60% of residents have been evacuated from dangerous areas of Sumy region. Evacuation continues from 213 settlements, while all residents have already left 60 of them.

