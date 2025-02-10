Ariana Grande suggests that studios and labels include weekly therapy in contracts for young stars

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 25974 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 67044 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90780 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110423 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87134 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120589 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101776 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113154 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116795 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155535 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100321 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 71164 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 41199 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100744 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65901 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110423 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120589 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155535 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146002 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178259 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65901 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100744 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134997 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136904 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165054 views
Actual
Ariana Grande suggests that studios and labels include weekly therapy in contracts for young stars

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106769 views

Ariana Grande suggests including weekly therapy sessions in the contracts of young showbiz stars. The singer emphasizes the importance of psychological support due to the pressure of fame and media.

Oscar-nominated actress and Grammy-winning pop star Ariana Grande advocates weekly therapy for young stars in both the acting and music worlds, saying it should be included in their contracts, UNN reports citing Variety.

Details

Grande spoke on the WTF podcast about how she has to cope with fame at such a young age, especially with the media scrutinizing her personal life and body.

"It started when I was so young-with my body or rumors about my relationships or my team or my mom or the people I love. There was just no limit," Grande said.

She noted that the situation is "out of control" and that is why she chooses to speak about it whenever she has the opportunity. She was particularly enthusiastic about therapy and said that she believes it should be included in every young star's contract.

"It's very important that these record labels, these studios, these TV studios, these big production companies make this part of the contract when you sign up for something that's going to change your life in this way, on this scale," Grande said. - You need a therapist to see several times a week.

She continued that since the major studios and labels "know how your life will change" and have seen how fame can "negatively affect people," they "have a responsibility to protect you from that.

Ariana Grande celebrated her Oscar nomination with her boyfriend in a $7100 dress24.01.25, 12:47 • 123827 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite

Contact us about advertising