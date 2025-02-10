Ariana Grande suggests that studios and labels include weekly therapy in contracts for young stars

Oscar-nominated actress and Grammy-winning pop star Ariana Grande advocates weekly therapy for young stars in both the acting and music worlds, saying it should be included in their contracts, UNN reports citing Variety.

Details

Grande spoke on the WTF podcast about how she has to cope with fame at such a young age, especially with the media scrutinizing her personal life and body.

"It started when I was so young-with my body or rumors about my relationships or my team or my mom or the people I love. There was just no limit," Grande said.

She noted that the situation is "out of control" and that is why she chooses to speak about it whenever she has the opportunity. She was particularly enthusiastic about therapy and said that she believes it should be included in every young star's contract.

"It's very important that these record labels, these studios, these TV studios, these big production companies make this part of the contract when you sign up for something that's going to change your life in this way, on this scale," Grande said. - You need a therapist to see several times a week.

She continued that since the major studios and labels "know how your life will change" and have seen how fame can "negatively affect people," they "have a responsibility to protect you from that.

