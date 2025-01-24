Ariana Grande celebrated her Oscar nomination with her boyfriend in a $7100 dress

Singer and actress Ariana Grande celebrated her first Oscar nomination in a $7,100 dress in London with boyfriend Ethan Slater, UNN reports citing the Daily Mail.

Details

Earlier in the day, she celebrated her first Oscar nomination in London with her Wicked: The Enchantress co-star Cynthia Erivo.

And later in the evening, Ariana Grande returned to her boyfriend Ethan Slater and they were seen in London continuing the celebration on Thursday.

The 31-year-old singer and actress looked effortlessly glamorous in a shimmering pink satin Schiaparelli gown as she and her 32-year-old Wicked: The Enchantress co-star were seen leaving the studio and then entering a black car.

Her pale pink satin Schiaparelli corset dress, which sells for about $7100 on the fashion house's website, lit up the evening, the publication writes.

The dress had a narrow, corset-like waist with striped seams, which emphasized her slender figure and contrasted with the more voluminous short sleeves and long skirt that reached her ankles.

Earlier in the day, she wrote on Instagram that she couldn't stop crying after being nominated for Best Supporting Actress early Thursday morning.

